The Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce Joins Divorce With Respect Week®

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

The Connecticut group is joining the nationwide Divorce With Respect Week® initiative from March, 3-9, 2025.

Collaborative Divorce encourages couples to make decisions with their family’s best interests at heart, focusing on cooperation and respect”
— Rosemarie Ferrante
CT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce will offer free, 30-minute consultations for people interested in learning about the different choices they have for divorce. The Connecticut group is joining the nationwide Divorce With Respect Week® initiative from March, 3-9, 2025. Divorce With Respect Week® is an effort to share information about the Collaborative Divorce method, a separation process that encourages families to work together without having to go to court.


“We’re proud to help to raise awareness about the different divorce options available, particularly the Collaborative Divorce process,” said President of The Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce, Rosemarie Ferrante. “Collaborative Divorce encourages couples to make decisions with their family’s best interests at heart, focusing on cooperation and respect.”


The Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce is a statewide non-profit professional organization of mediators and Collaborative Divorce professionals. Their mission is to change the way people divorce by reducing conflict and improving the lives of family members, including children. To learn more about The Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce visit https://gooddivorcect.com/.


To book a free consultation with a participating Connecticut divorce professional, go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com where you will find a list of participating professionals near you.

Timothy Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce Joins Divorce With Respect Week®

Distribution channels: Education, Law, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Timothy Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
Company/Organization
The Crouch Group
620 W Hickory
Denton, Texas, 76201
United States
+1 940-383-1990
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
The Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce Joins Divorce With Respect Week®
Keith Family Law Joins Divorce With Respect Week® Initiative
New Jersey Council Of Collaborative Practice Groups Joins Divorce With Respect Week®
View All Stories From This Author