The Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce Joins Divorce With Respect Week®

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

The Connecticut group is joining the nationwide Divorce With Respect Week® initiative from March, 3-9, 2025.

Collaborative Divorce encourages couples to make decisions with their family’s best interests at heart, focusing on cooperation and respect” — Rosemarie Ferrante

CT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce will offer free, 30-minute consultations for people interested in learning about the different choices they have for divorce. The Connecticut group is joining the nationwide Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative from March, 3-9, 2025. Divorce With Respect Weekis an effort to share information about the Collaborative Divorce method, a separation process that encourages families to work together without having to go to court.“We’re proud to help to raise awareness about the different divorce options available, particularly the Collaborative Divorce process,” said President of The Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce, Rosemarie Ferrante. “Collaborative Divorce encourages couples to make decisions with their family’s best interests at heart, focusing on cooperation and respect.”The Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce is a statewide non-profit professional organization of mediators and Collaborative Divorce professionals. Their mission is to change the way people divorce by reducing conflict and improving the lives of family members, including children. To learn more about The Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce visit https://gooddivorcect.com/ To book a free consultation with a participating Connecticut divorce professional, go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com where you will find a list of participating professionals near you.

