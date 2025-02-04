Collaborative Family Law Professionals of South Florida Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce With Respect Week® is an opportunity for those interested in learning more about their different options for divorce.

FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Family Law Professionals of South Florida will be offering free, 30-minute consultations during the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week, March 3-9, 2025. Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity for those interested in learning more about their different options for divorce. Collaborative Family Law Professionals of South Florida is participating in this nationwide effort to educate about the advantages of no court divorce options like Collaborative Divorce.“Members of the Collaborative Family Law Professionals of South Florida are excited to have the opportunity to talk with individuals and couples about the various divorce options that are available to them,” said Tammy Berman, president of Collaborative Family Law Professionals of South Florida. “We are eager to share and help people understand how the Collaborative Divorce process can be a mutually beneficial solution for everyone involved.”Collaborative Family Law Professionals of South Florida is a not for profit organization of divorce professionals including family law attorney, mental health professionals and divorce financial professionals committed to the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to divorce. To learn more about Collaborative Family Law Professionals of South Florida or about the Collaborative Divorce process, visit https://collaborativefamilylawfl.com/ You can also learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekat www.divorcewithrespectweek.com and book a free consultation with a South Florida divorce professional during Divorce With Respect Week

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.