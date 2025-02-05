Keith Family Law Joins Divorce With Respect Week® Initiative

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce With Respect Week® is an initiative designed to spread awareness about Collaborative Divorce as a no court divorce option.

We are proud to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week® and share about how Collaborative Divorce is a better way to divorce.” — Heather Keith, founder of Keith Family Law.

NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keith Family Law will offer free, 30-minute virtual consultations for individuals and couples who want to learn more about their different options for divorce during Divorce With Respect Weekfrom March 3-9, 2025. Divorce With Respect Weekis an initiative designed to spread awareness about Collaborative Divorce as a no court divorce option.“Divorce is never easy, but with the Collaborative Divorce process we believe couples can find peaceful resolutions and respectful options,” said Heather Keith, founder of Keith Family Law. “We are proud to be a part of Divorce With Respect Weekand share about how Collaborative Divorce is a better way to divorce.”Keith Family Law has been assisting families with family law matters since 2012. The firm has years of experience in all types of divorce cases from adversarial and amicable. To learn more about Keith Family Law, go to https://keithfamilylaw.com/ Visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to book a free consultation with Keith Family Law during Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce With Respect Weekwas started in 2021 by Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL) and has since grown into a national effort to educate people about the benefits of Collaborative Divorce.

