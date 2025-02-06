A New Sheriff in Town: Bastrop, TX Brings Order to Asset Management with OpenGov

BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After facing challenges with a reactive approach to facilities and fleet maintenance, Bastrop leadership sought a modern solution to improve work tracking and cost management. They found the answer in OpenGov, a leader in cloud-based software that enhances efficiency and transparency in local government operations.City officials and staff prioritized a centralized system that could streamline asset tracking, increase cost visibility, and provide real-time work status updates. Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as their ideal choice, offering robust reporting capabilities, integrated mobile functionality, and a unified platform for asset and maintenance management.By implementing Cartegraph Asset Management, leadership anticipates a transformative shift toward proactive maintenance and long-term planning. The new system will enable staff to efficiently log and track maintenance against assets, record costs for better chargeback tracking, and use an internal request portal to manage service requests. Additionally, the mobile-friendly interface will allow field crews to update work orders in real time, enhancing efficiency and accountability across departments.Bastrop joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

