Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour Arrives in Austin, Benefits Texas State Parks

AUSTIN — The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back in Austin March 22 at the historic Paramount Theatre.

This is the 18th year that Whole Earth Provision Co. has hosted the tour in Austin and the 14th year that Texas State Parks has been the beneficiary of the event.

Two programs will feature different films: a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening show at 7 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $35 for the matinee and $40 for the evening show. Tickets for the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour are available online at the Paramount Theatre website.

The films take audiences to stunning landscapes and remote cultures and bring them up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports. The World Tour offers an exhilarating, provocative and often sublime exploration of the mountain world.

“A tip of the hat to our Texas State Parks!” said Jack Jones, founder of Whole Earth Provision Co. “From coastal beaches and Pineywoods on to West Texas mountains and canyons, and from the Rio Grande to the dark skies of the Panhandle, our parks offer us access to places of natural beauty and recreational opportunities to refresh our spirits and to create treasured memories. We hope Texans will join us in supporting our state parks.”

Whole Earth combines the proceeds from the World Tour shows with the funds raised during its Texas State Parks Month event in its stores during the month of April, where customers can make donations for state parks. Over the past 13 years, the two events have raised more than $317,800.

“We are grateful to Whole Earth Provision Co. for their longstanding commitment to Texas State Parks and the preservation of these treasured natural spaces,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks. “The donations from the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour and Texas State Parks Month enable us to enhance the outdoor experience for our visitors. It is a partnership we value tremendously and one of my favorite events each year.”

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is held each year in Banff, Canada. From the more than 400 festival entries, award-winning films and audience favorites are chosen for inclusion in the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour. The tour travels to over 500 communities and 40 countries during the year.

Host organizations in each tour location help to choose the programs that reflect the interests of their community, creating a unique celebration of adventure and adventurers at each stop.