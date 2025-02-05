Capitol Fire Sprinkler Completes Another Project at Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn

Leading NYC fire protection firm expands sprinkler system to accommodate four new theaters at the popular 12-theater entertainment mecca in Downtown Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capitol Fire Sprinkler , a leading New York City-based fire protection company, has completed a multifaceted fire protection program at the Alamo Drafthouse at 445 Albee Square West in Downtown Brooklyn. In 2018, Capitol Fire Sprinkler provided the fire protection system for the original eight-theater layout. In 2023, the Company returned to extend the system into an expanded footprint with four additional theaters.The project entailed the design and installation of a comprehensive system in the complex’s recently built-out space. It also included custom color sprinkler heads and plates. The new system safeguards an estimated 12,000 square feet of additional entertainment space with 35-foot ceiling heights.“Alamo Drafthouse is a popular entertainment complex that now has 12 active theaters in a much larger space,” pointed out Adam Levine, President, Capitol Fire Sprinkler. “We are proud to have delivered the exceptional safety measures and design details required by our client.”The primary work on the expanded footprint was completed in 2024, with minor system adjustments expected to be finished by March 2025. The general contractor on the project was Plaza Construction. The installation was performed by Capitol Fire Sprinkler’s inhouse team.# # #About Capitol Fire SprinklerCapitol Fire Sprinkler has been a trusted provider in the Greater New York Metro area, serving the five boroughs, Long Island, New Jersey, and Westchester since 1952. Capitol Fire Sprinkler offers a full range of fire sprinkler services, including inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, violation consultation, installation, and insurance-related upgrades. More information about Capitol Fire Sprinkler may be found at info@capitolfire.com or by calling 718-533-6800.

