SAE BHC Brings National CCBHC Proposal and Evaluation Experience to Upcoming SAMHSA FY 2026 Funding Opportunities

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAE Behavioral Health Consulting (“SAE”), a national behavioral health consulting firm, announced today its readiness to support community-based providers pursuing two newly forecasted SAMHSA Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) funding opportunities expected to be released in FY 2026.The CCBHC Planning, Development, and Implementation (PDI) and CCBHC Improvement and Advancement (IA) grants are expected to support both new and existing CCBHCs nationwide and represent a significant federal investment in community behavioral health systems.Since 2019, SAE has supported 19 CCBHC PDI or IA proposals and currently serves as the ongoing evaluator on 14 multi-year SAMHSA CCBHC awards. SAE’s work spans proposal development, readiness planning, and long-term evaluation—supporting accountability, implementation, and sustainability.“CCBHC funding requires more than a strong application — it requires readiness to implement and perform,” said Dr. Steven A. Estrine, Founder & CEO, SAE Behavioral Health Consulting. “Our role extends beyond award notification to multi-year evaluation and performance support.”SAE partners with community providers nationwide to strengthen behavioral health systems through compliant, implementation-ready federal funding strategies.About SAE Behavioral Health ConsultingSAE Behavioral Health Consulting (“SAE”) works with non-profit agencies to provide program development, grant acquisition, valid and reliable parity compliance strategies, innovative performance evaluation support, and revenue cycle sustainability that supports development of cost-effective services. Its purpose is to equip mental health and substance use providers with tools to grow, stabilize, sustain and scale their services in response to changing revenue streams. Founded in 2005 and led by Steven A. Estrine, Ph.D., a behavioral health executive with over 45 years of experience, SAE brings a mindset of endurance, strategic accountability, and Commitment to every partnership. With over $480 million secured in federal, state, and local grants, SAE is a national force in behavioral health consulting.

