Daniel Grace + Ziggy Zeigler exclusive Fashion Week Red Carpet Event by GraceGroup

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --An invite-only, high-profile gathering during New York Fashion Week, hosted by Ziggy and Daniel Grace , bringing together industry leaders across, fashion, tech, entertainment, the arts, finance and philanthropy to experience a night of luxury and bliss.The evening will feature an exclusive live performance by Ziggy Zeigler, setting the stage for a new era of elegance and artistry in entertainment with a live Daniel Grace Art piece auction for philanthropic donation.Daniel is a New York born artist, designer and entrepreneur who is leading these industries with developing innovation.His luxury Designer brand GRACE is launching q4 during September NYFW 2025. Musically Daniel is releasing his first body of work Purple Hearts late 2025 as an independent under his to be announced record label. GraceGroup curates Daniels unique ability to position strategic partnerships for prominent finance success at the highest level of operation with exciting projects being released through the Trust.A breathe of fresh air, Ziggy is a passionate performer. Independent and selling out shows with 0 songs officially released. Together him and Daniel are leading the new age frontier of conscious driven music fused with impactful elegance and class across their releases and events.Follow @danielgrace__ @ziggy.ziegler & @gracegroupny to stay connected to their growth. www.graceworld.io

