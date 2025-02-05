BenjiLock's Stainless Steel Fingerprint Padlocks Receive Outstanding Response from Musicians and Road Crews at NAMM 2025

The BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock is ideal for securing road cases containing photography equipment, microphones, laptops, instruments, cables, amplifiers, mixers, and any other gear music professionals need, offering peace of mind on the go. With the ability to store up to 10 fingerprints, the BenjiLock seamlessly integrates into your lifestyle, offering personalized biometric access for added security and convenience. Built with durable stainless steel, IP68 weather resistance, a lightweight design, and privacy-first biometric security, the BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock is the perfect solution for securing gates, lockers, bags, trailers, storage units, and much more.

World’s Largest Music Show Embraces BenjiLock’s Next-Generation Fingerprint Security Solution for Protecting Gear on the Road, in Venues, Studios, and Storage

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BenjiLock, the pioneer in biometric security solutions, wraps up a highly successful showcase at NAMM 2025, where its new Stainless Steel Series received significant attention from music industry professionals, manufacturers, and touring professionals. The innovative 40mm Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock, designed specifically to meet the rigorous demands of the music industry, drew crowds at both the Penn Elcom and TKL Cases booth locations throughout the three-day event.

The music industry faces a critical challenge: equipment theft. According to a recent report, over 35% of touring musicians have experienced gear theft at venues or during transport, with losses averaging $12,000 per incident. Studio equipment theft has also seen a concerning 28% increase in the past year. These statistics highlight the growing need for secure, reliable solutions to protect valuable music gear, which is why BenjiLock's innovative security technology is an essential tool for musicians and professionals on the road. In addition to its all-weather, stainless steel design, BenjiLock’s biometric locks allow owners to select and add multiple fingerprints for those authorized to handle their gear. Users can be updated on the fly, providing musicians, roadies, and techs with access as needed—without the need to share or risk misplacing keys.

“The response to the Stainless Steel Series at NAMM has been phenomenal,” said Robbie Cabral, Inventor, CEO, and Founder of BenjiLock. “Musicians and professionals are genuinely impressed with the combination of rugged durability and seamless biometric access. It’s clear that BenjiLock is addressing a critical need in the music industry, providing a reliable and secure way to protect valuable instruments and gear.”

Industry-Leading Features for Music Professionals

The BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock showcases several key innovations designed specifically for touring and studio environments:

• Advanced Security for Touring: Fingerprint recognition eliminates key hassles, stores up to 10 fingerprints for multi-user crew access, and operates offline, ensuring privacy and secure biometric data.

• Road-Worthy Construction: IP68-rated protection against rain, sweat, and dust, premium Satin Nickel finish with a Royal Blue matte colorway, reinforced stainless steel shackle with double ball locking mechanism, and a protective cover for added durability.

• Tour-Ready Power Solution: USB-C fast-charging capability, year-long battery life on a single charge perfect for extended tours, and LED and sound indicators for low-light venue environments.

The all-new Stainless Steel Fingerprint Padlock delivers tour-grade security engineered specifically for the music industry. Merging BenjiLock's cutting-edge biometrics with rugged stainless steel construction, it's built to withstand the demands of life on the road. Production crews and rental houses particularly value its 10-fingerprint storage capacity, allowing instant, keyless access for entire teams while keeping valuable gear secure at venues, studios, and festival grounds.

Live Demonstrations and Celebrity Appearances Spark Enthusiasm

BenjiLock’s interactive booths at NAMM 2025 became a hub of activity, with attendees eager to experience the Stainless Steel Series firsthand. Live demonstrations by BenjiLock representatives showcased the ease of use and advanced security features of the padlocks. Additionally, celebrity appearances by Shark Tank success story and CBS Innovation Nation featured inventor Robbie Cabral attracted crowds and generated significant buzz, with many attendees excited to meet the entrepreneur behind this revolutionary security solution.

Availability and Future Growth

Looking ahead, BenjiLock is poised for significant growth in the music industry and beyond. The BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock, a cornerstone of the innovative Stainless Steel Series, is now available through ZenSupply for $79.99, making professional-grade biometric security accessible to musicians, touring professionals, and individuals alike.

This strategic partnership with ZenSupply expands BenjiLock's reach within the commercial and residential markets. Furthermore, BenjiLock is actively exploring exciting collaborations with major music artists and industry manufacturers, solidifying its commitment to providing cutting-edge security solutions that empower and protect the music community.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined personal security through its patented, fingerprint hybrid technology. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 50 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry "Favorite Padlock Design" Silver Award and the “Entrepreneurial Spirit” Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. BenjiLock’s success is further solidified as one of “America’s Top Small Businesses” by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram, X, Threads, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

