Proactive MD Expands National Value-Based Network with Pathology Acquisitions

Healthcare innovator continues integrated growth strategy with acquisition of laboratories in South Carolina and Alabama

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, national leader in value-based care, continues to transform healthcare with dynamic growth, leveraging technology and strategic acquisitions to strengthen its national network. The company recently announced the acquisition of two major pathology groups in South Carolina and Alabama, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care.Pathologists play a critical role in diagnosis and treating complex health issues, particularly in cancer care. Proactive MD’s strategy secures access to these essential healthcare professionals, ensuring its patients receive timely and accurate diagnoses. These acquisitions enable the company to ensure faster and more accurate biopsy and tissue specimen results, reduce the overall healthcare spend for employer-sponsored plans, and enhance patient outcomes by ensuring early diagnosis and effective coordination of care with specialists.“Access to expert pathologists is imperative for high-quality outcomes,” said John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD. "By integrating these well-established pathology teams, we’re empowering our network to tackle complex diagnostic challenges head-on, delivery unparalleled care to patients while driving value for employers."These acquisitions align with Proactive MD’s broader strategy of building a robust, technology-enabled, value-based care network. The company is uniquely positioned to address the healthcare industry’s most pressing challenges, including the shortage of specialized medical professionals.“These new partnerships represent a significant step forward in our commitment to providing comprehensive care,” Collier added. “We are honored to welcome these accomplished teams into the Proactive MD family and are inspired by their dedication to solving some of healthcare’s most complex challenges.”About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD challenges the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology under one roof. Learn more about how Proactive MD is redefining the healthcare experience at www.proactive.md

