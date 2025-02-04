HAROLD HAMM DISCUSSES ENERGY POLICY & STRATEGY AT THE 2025 NAPE GOVERNORS ENERGY FORUM

Harold Hamm and WY Gov. Mark Gordon will speak at NAPE on Wednesday, Feb. 5 in Governors Energy Forum: Perspectives on Shaping the Energy Future of America

Continental Resources founder Harold Hamm will join the NAPE Governors Energy Forum on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

“We are thrilled to welcome energy legend Harold Hamm to the NAPE Summit Governors Energy Forum stage,” said Julie Woodard, CPL, chair of the NAPE Operators Committee.” — Julie Woodard

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continental Resources founder Harold Hamm — successful entrepreneur, innovator, philanthropist, author and energy advocate — will join the NAPE Summit Governors Energy Forum on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Titled “Perspectives on Shaping the Future of Energy in America,” the panel will also feature Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, a strong advocate for energy independence and responsible resource development, and be moderated by Roger A. Soape, CPL. This event is open to all NAPE attendees.“We are thrilled to welcome energy legend Harold Hamm to the NAPE Summit Governors Energy Forum stage,” said Julie Woodard, CPL, chair of the NAPE Operators Committee. “He is a bold, visionary leader who has made a powerful impact not only on his own company and employees, but on his industry, his community and our nation. He truly is an energy industry champion.”A proven leader, Hamm built a grassroots startup into a publicly traded, top 10 oil producer in the U.S. Lower 48. He served as a voice for the U.S. oil and natural gas industry and helped to make America energy independent. He also co-founded the Domestic Energy Producers Alliance, which aims to preserve the millions of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity and tax revenues generated by onshore drilling and production activities within the U.S.In addition, Hamm is a national leader in promoting health and education. The world-renowned Harold Hamm Diabetes Center at the University of Oklahoma is at the forefront of diabetes research. Dedicated to equipping the next generation of energy industry leaders, he helped establish the Harold Hamm School of Geology and Geological Engineering at the University of North Dakota in 2012, and in 2021 Hamm and Continental Resources donated a combined $50 million to establish the Hamm Institute for American Energy at Oklahoma State University.Among his numerous honors, Hamm has received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Platts Global Energy Awards, a Chief Roughneck Award from U.S. Steel Tubular Products, and the Horatio Alger Award for his outstanding leadership and triumph over adversity to achieve success.Mark Gordon was elected Wyoming’s 33rd governor in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, with 74% of the vote.As a conservative, Gordon has worked to place Wyoming on a sustainable fiscal path. He is dedicated to making government more transparent, accessible, productive and efficient. Believing government is best when it is closest to the people, he aims to give local communities the tools they need to thrive.In his first term, he led Wyoming through challenging times and was consistently ranked among the top 10 governors in the country. He chaired the Western Governors Association and promoted efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy across technology, finance, agriculture, energy, research and tourism.Also on Wednesday, NAPE Summit hosts the Energy Business Conference, full-day conference featuring top industry executives, policymakers and analysts offering key insights into the latest trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the energy sector. Sessions will cover M&A activity, capital markets, regulatory changes, emerging technologies, and geopolitical impacts. Quantum Capital Group Founder & CEO Wil VanLoh will deliver the keynote address: Energy Security and Practical Realities of the Energy Transition.The NAPE Summit continues Thursday, featuring companies from across the globe offering unparalleled networking and deal-making opportunities. The expo floor will showcase Bitcoin Mining, Minerals & NonOp, and Renewable Energy Hubs, providing a comprehensive look at energy prospects and education.About NAPEFounded in 1993, NAPE is the largest exhibition of its kind in the world, providing unmatched venues for energy professionals to meet, connect and do business. The 2025 NAPE Summit will be held Feb. 5-7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. For more information on NAPE, please visit NAPEexpo.com and follow NAPE on Twitter @NAPE_EXPO, Facebook @NAPEexpo and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.