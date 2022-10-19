NAPE ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL CLASS OF ‘NAPE HALL OF FAME’ INDUCTEES
The NAPE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 recognizes individuals and companies as dealmaking champions and will be recognized on Oct. 25 and at NAPE Summit.
Thanks to the vision, leadership and tenacity of NAPE’s founders and early supporters, NAPE has grown into the premier marketplace for dealmaking, connecting and sharing innovative ideas.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of 30 years of dealmaking, NAPE Expo LP is launching the NAPE Hall of Fame.
Grant Johnson, RPL, chair of the NAPE Advisory Board
Individuals and companies making up the inaugural class of NAPE Hall of Fame inductees are dealmaking luminaries:
Jack Deeter (posthumous)
Mike Grimm
Hellen Reasoner Hutchison
Marty Searcy
BPX Energy (Amoco, Arco, Vastar, BP)
Chevron (Unocal)
Oxy (UPRC, Anadarko)
“On behalf of the NAPE Operators Committee, NAPE Advisory Board, and the entire NAPE community, we wanted to thank as well as recognize these dealmaking leaders for their unwavering support of NAPE and the energy industry. As champions of dealmaking and innovation, they help empower the industry that powers the world,” said David Cape, CPL, chair of the NAPE Operators Committee.
NAPE came from humble beginnings. Three decades ago, members of the American Association of Professional Landmen envisioned creating a new type of marketplace for buying, selling, and trading prospects and producing properties. The first NAPE expo was held in 1993 in a single ballroom at the Westin Galleria Hotel in Houston with 781 attendees. While some early naysayers likened it to a starving artist sale, NAPE quickly gained momentum. Adding the Independent Petroleum Association of America, Society of Exploration Geophysicists and American Association of Petroleum Geologists as partner hosts, NAPE continued to expand and innovate, and now it is the largest energy prospect expo in the world, providing unmatched venues for energy professionals to meet, network, learn and do business.
“Thanks to the vision, leadership and tenacity of NAPE’s founders and early supporters, NAPE has grown into the premier marketplace for dealmaking, connecting, and sharing innovative ideas. We are thrilled to celebrate our inaugural Hall of Fame inductees and recognize their role in creating the place where deals happen,” said Grant Johnson, RPL, chair of the NAPE Advisory Board.
During the upcoming NAPE Classic Plus event, the NAPE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be officially recognized at the NAPE 30th Anniversary Kickoff Party at Saint Arnold Brewing Company in Houston on Oct. 25. To register, visit napeexpo.com/nape-classic.
Inductees will also be honored at a special Hall of Fame area at NAPE Summit in February. To register, visit napeexpo.com/summit.
“The secret to NAPE’s longevity is it is made up of a community of visionary and innovative dealmakers who are truly champions for the energy industry,” said Le’Ann P. Callihan, vice president of NAPE and AAPL. “NAPE is unique in that it is brought to the industry by four not-for-profit organizations, which means all profits from NAPE events go back to AAPL, IPAA, SEG, and AAPG to support scholarships, education, advocacy, and other initiatives that benefit the entire energy industry. That’s something very special.”
About NAPE
The largest energy prospect expo in the world, NAPE was founded in 1993 by the American Association of Professional Landmen and now also includes the Independent Petroleum Association of America, Society of Exploration Geophysicists, and American Association of Petroleum Geologists as partner hosts. The annual NAPE Summit brings together prospects and all the key players needed to evaluate, facilitate and execute deals. The 2023 NAPE Summit will be held Feb. 1-3 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. To stay connected on all things NAPE, please visit NAPEexpo.com and follow NAPE on Twitter @NAPE_EXPO, Facebook @NAPEexpo, Instagram @napeexpo and LinkedIn.
