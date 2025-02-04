Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Offering Innovative Summer Programs for High School Students

Operation Catapult is an 11-day immersive engineering experience for high school juniors and seniors.

Five Camps Help Spark Innovation and Creativity within the Next Generation of Scientists, Engineers, and Technologists

These programs offer more than just a summer camp – they're a gateway to discovering your passion for STEM.” — Tom Bear, Vice President for Enrollment Management

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology , consistently ranked among the nation's top STEM institutions, announces an exciting lineup of summer programs designed to spark innovation and creativity in the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technologists.Applications are now open through April 7 for five dynamic programs that combine hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology. These programs are made possible, in part, by generous grants from Lilly Endowment Inc., which has supported Rose-Hulman’s mission to cultivate STEM talent through impactful educational opportunities."These programs offer more than just a summer camp – they're a gateway to discovering your passion for STEM," said Tom Bear, Vice President for Enrollment Management. "Students work alongside leading faculty members in state-of-the-art facilities, gaining real-world experience that gives them a competitive edge in college admissions and beyond."Transform this summer into an adventure of discovery through the following summer programs:Rose Power (June 8-13 or June 15-20)Designed exclusively for tenth-grade girls, this empowering six-day residential program puts students at the controls of advanced machinery and engineering tools. Participants work in Rose-Hulman's cutting-edge innovation centers, transforming their creative ideas into reality while being mentored by successful women in STEM fields. From 3D printing to robotics, students gain confidence in their ability to master any technical challenge.Operation Catapult (June 3-13, June 17-27, or July 8-18)This legendary 11-day program, celebrating over 50 years of inspiring young minds, offers rising high school juniors and seniors an immersive engineering experience. Students dive into robotics, chemistry, and computer programming while building their own electronic and mechanical devices from scratch. Working in teams, participants use professional-grade equipment and develop crucial presentation skills by showcasing their projects.Project Select (July 13-19 or July 20-26)Perfect for rising sophomores and juniors, this week-long camp bridges classroom knowledge with real-world engineering applications. Under the guidance of Rose-Hulman professors and current students, participants tackle complex problems using advanced equipment and innovative design thinking.Creation Crates (July 28-August 1)This unique at-home program brings the Rose-Hulman experience directly to students' doorsteps. High school sophomores and juniors receive a custom kit of materials and work one-on-one with faculty mentors in daily online sessions. Students design and build experimental apparatus while getting an insider's view of college life through virtual campus tours and interactions with current students.Rose Accelerate (June 5-August 22)Ambitious high school juniors and seniors can get a head start on their college journey by earning credits in core courses taught by Rose-Hulman faculty. This summer's offerings include Chemistry with Lab, Digital Culture Studies, Film Studies, Music Theory, and Introduction to Software Development.Program costs range from $550 for the at-home Creation Crates to $2,650 for the comprehensive Operation Catapult experience, with all on-campus programs including accommodation, meals, and materials. The value extends beyond the summer – many program alumni have gone on to successful STEM careers after attending Rose-Hulman or other top universities.Through the programmatic support of Lilly Endowment and other partners, Rose-Hulman continues to inspire young innovators, providing life-changing experiences that pave the way for success in STEM fields.Rose-Hulman provides scholarships through the RoseSTEM program, ensuring that students from participating schools and organizations have access to these transformative opportunities.Apply NowSpace is limited, and applications are accepted through April 7. For detailed information and to apply, visit rose-hulman.edu/admissions-and-aid/early-planning/summer-camps.html About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyFounded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world's best undergraduate science, engineering, and mathematics education in an environment of individual attention and support. The Institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM college for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is nearly 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,300 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.IMAGE DESCRIPTION:Here is a link to a Dropbox of images from the 2024 summer camps:Please credit Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan Cantwell

Operation Catapult Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.