GAMMA Sports Introduces Airbender 22 Pickleball Paddle

The 22mm paddle market is limited. If precision and control are what you’re looking for, the Airbender 22 is your answer.

Introducing the Airbender 22, the newest member of the GAMMA Airbender product line, delivering ultimate control & pinpoint accuracy for players at all levels.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAMMA Sports , innovators in racquet sport equipment, announced today the launch of the Airbender 22 , the newest member of the GAMMA Airbender product line, which delivers ultimate control and pinpoint accuracy for players at all levels.The Airbender 22 features a hybrid shape and a 22mm high-density Honecomb core with extra-wide core cells, promising unparalleled control and exceptional feel. This advanced core technology enhances stability that won’t crush under pressure, offering a more reliable sweet spot that makes it easier to execute resets and absorb powerful shots with precision. Its Toray T700 raw carbon fiber face maximizes ball spin, and the air dynamic throat allows players to swing faster and improve their responsiveness.“Thick is in,” said Amie Stanton, VP of Marketing at GAMMA. “The 22mm paddle market is limited and we wanted to offer our players who are looking to finesse their game a high-quality option. Pickleball is a game of chess, and placing the ball exactly where you want is critical to elevating your play. If precision and control are what you’re looking for, the Airbender 22 is your answer.”Additionally, players can customize their Airbender 22 – similar to the Airbender 10, 13 and 16 versions. The variable end cap weighting system, which is sold as an accessory, allows players to adjust the weight at the handle, further tailoring the paddle to their playing style.The Airbender 22 retails for $199.99 and is available for purchase at Amazon, Just Paddles, www.gammasports.com , and select online and specialty retailers.About GAMMA SportsGAMMA Sports is a Pittsburgh-based, family-owned manufacturer with a 50-year legacy of innovating in racquet sport equipment, including tennis and pickleball. Best known for its patented breakthrough string technologies, GAMMA has leveraged its racquet sports expertise to develop high-quality paddles, balls, grips, and accessories that empower people who love to play at all levels. Providing equipment and education to help improve your game, the brand has become a trusted name among coaches, trainers, and racquet sport enthusiasts around the world.

