Michelob Ultra and FCB New York dominate the global awards scene – again

AdForum's Business Creative Report - Annual Creativity Ranking

The news comes via AdForum’s Business Creative Report, the definitive ranking of the world’s most awarded ads.

Ideas as inspired as this one are pretty tough to come up with, but it’s 100x harder making them actually come to life. Doing so requires an incredible team of people ...” — FCB New York EVP, Chief Creative Officer Michael Aimette

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second year in a row, Michelob Ultra and FCB New York score the world’s most awarded campaign – this time with the groundbreaking “Dreamcaster”.The news comes via AdForum ’s Business Creative Report , the definitive ranking of the world’s most awarded ads.Now in its eighth year, the Business Creative Report is a unique annual ranking of the world’s most awarded campaigns by industry sector.See the full report on adforum.com: https://www.adforum.com/business-creative-report The report covers 9 categories: Automotive, Entertainment & Leisure, Finance, Food & Beverages, Health & Beauty, Luxury, Retail, Technology and Transport & Tourism.It’s a who’s who of creative excellence, determined by over 40 prestigious award shows worldwide. These include global awards like the Cannes Lions and the Epica Awards and local competitions such as Golden Drum or The Creative Circle, as well as specialist prizes like the FAB Awards and Clio Health.Michelob Ultra and FCB New York head the ranking for the second year running, this time with their “Dreamcaster” campaign. It introduces haptic technology that allows blind or visually impaired viewers to experience the excitement and fast moves of basketball like never before.FCB New York EVP, Chief Creative Officer Michael Aimette commented: “Ideas as inspired as this one are pretty tough to come up with, but it’s 100x harder making them actually come to life. Doing so requires an incredible team of people, all working together, starting with our awesome partners at Michelob Ultra. We’re thrilled and so thankful we get to celebrate doing something that’s never been done, again.”In last year’s report, Michelob Ultra and FCB scored the world’s most awarded campaign with “McEnroe vs. McEnroe”, also a tech-driven feat.Across the rankings, brands and agencies didn’t just sell products – they aimed to improve lives.Heineken and LePub turned endangered pubs into museums with the help of AR. Xbox and McCann London made a gamer’s dream come true by getting him a real job as a soccer tactician.Others demonstrated their willingness to help or advise, whether it was Makro delivering recipes for ripe fruit, Renault (with Publicis Conseil) providing desperately needed cars in “mobility deserts”, or Mastercard (with McCann Poland) continuing to support refugees from Ukraine.Storytelling and craft often won the day: Apple’s “Fuzzy Feelings” film from TBWA\Media Arts Lab captivated juries with skill and emotion, while Dentsu’s “My Japan Railway”, was graphically stunning, as virtual “luggage stamps” were created for specific stations.Continuing the trend of recent years, TV spots and print ads are heading down the list, in favor of innovations and experiences.Please check the full report to see the ranking of the most creative brands and agencies.For further information contact Maud Largeaud, Chief Information Officer: Maud@adforum.comABOUT ADFORUMFounded in 1999, AdForum connects marketing agencies with brands and prospective business partners. Over the years it has grown into one of the industry’s biggest resources, serving over 3m marketers annually with intelligence and insight on the advertising industry’s key players, creative work and marketing innovation.

