InVivo Biosystems Welcomes Biotech Veteran Brian A. Pollok to Board of Directors

InVivo Biosystems, a leader in preclinical development and genome editing, announces the appointment of Brian Pollok, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InVivo Biosystems, a leader in preclinical development and genome editing, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brian Pollok, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Pollok brings a wealth of eminent experience in drug discovery technology and entrepreneurial success, strengthening InVivo Biosystems’ commitment to advancing precision genetic research and accelerating the journey from early-stage development to the clinic.

A seasoned biotech executive with 40 years of career experience, Dr. Pollok has successfully led companies through transformative stages of growth. Most recently, he founded Propagenix, a pioneering company specializing in epithelial cell expansion technology, which was acquired by STEMCELL Technologies of Vancouver, Canada. In his distinguished career, he has led R&D teams at Pfizer, Aurora Biosciences/Vertex Pharmaceuticals, is a former Chief Scientific Officer at Life Technologies, and served as President of American Type Culture Collection (ATCC). Under his leadership, R&D teams invented and commercialized novel assays relevant for a spectrum of therapeutic areas which expedited the discovery of lead molecules in both immunology and rare neurodegenerative disease fields. This experience will be invaluable to InVivo Biosystems as its RapidGen™ platform is uniquely tailored to address rare diseases that often go untreated.



Charting a Strategic Course for Company Growth

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our Board of Directors,” said Kat McCormick, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of InVivo Biosystems. “His entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of therapeutic discovery will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our impact in asset development. Brian’s insights will help us strategically navigate our next phase of growth, ensuring we remain at the forefront of advancing monogenic disease research.”

Dr. Pollok echoed Dr. McCormick’s enthusiasm, stating, “InVivo Biosystems is strongly positioned to transform preclinical research with its innovative RapidGen™ platform, offering advanced genetic models and AI-powered phenotypic assays. I am excited to join the Board and look forward to working with the leadership team to help bring unique and powerful solutions to accelerate the path to better therapeutics.”

About the RapidGen™ Platform

The RapidGen™ platform is InVivo Biosystems’ innovative preclinical discovery solution designed to accelerate novel target identification, therapeutic agent screening, and patient profiling for rare and complex monogenic diseases. By leveraging alternative in vivo models, the platform provides actionable, high-throughput insights that reduce development risks, timelines and costs. RapidGen™ is transforming preclinical research by offering a comprehensive suite of tools to evaluate safety, efficacy, and disease mechanisms at a pace that traditional models cannot.

Looking Ahead

This appointment marks a pivotal moment for InVivo Biosystems as the company continues to build momentum with its innovative offerings, including the RapidGen™ preclinical platform. Dr. Pollok’s addition to the Board underscores InVivo Biosystems’ commitment to strategic growth and industry leadership.

For more information about InVivo Biosystems and its cutting-edge preclinical research solutions, visit www.invivobiosystems.com.

About InVivo Biosystems

InVivo Biosystems accelerates drug discovery for neurological, metabolic, and rare monogenic diseases through its premier proprietary platform, RapidGen™. By harnessing cutting-edge -omics data and multiplexed CRISPR technology, the RapidGen™ platform streamlines target identification and enables multimodal therapeutic screening with precision. With advanced in vivo wet lab capabilities, InVivo Biosystems delivers robust behavioral and molecular insights, driving innovation and fostering strategic partnerships to revolutionize preclinical research.

