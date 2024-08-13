InVivo Biosystems Announces Groundbreaking Innovation in Preclinical Development

InVivo Biosystems unveils MIC-Drop, a cutting-edge multiplex CRISPR gene editing technology

MIC-Drop revolutionizes genetic research by allowing multiple CRISPR edits in one step, accelerating preclinical and rare disease breakthroughs.” — Kat McCormick, Ph.D., CEO

EUGENE, OREGON, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InVivo Biosystems, a trailblazer in the biotechnology industry, has unveiled remarkable advancements in its mission to transform preclinical development. Guided by its newly appointed executive team, InVivo Biosystems is leveraging its robust foundation of patented genome editing technologies to propel innovation forward.

The strong innovative commitment at InVivo Biosystems is set to dramatically enhance the speed and effectiveness of therapeutic discovery. Their latest enhancements in gene editing promise to redefine lead and target identification, ushering in a new era of breakthroughs in drug discovery and development.

Since their appointment earlier this year, InVivo Biosystems' leadership team has hit the ground running, propelling the company forward with innovative advancements and strategic initiatives. Led by Chief Executive Officer Kat McCormick, Ph.D., and Chief Financial Officer Anthony Iverson, CPA, MBA, the team has actively sought funding to fuel new scientific innovation. Their efforts have been instrumental in positioning InVivo Biosystems at the forefront of the biotech industry, ensuring that the company remains a leader in cutting-edge research and development.

Meanwhile, Chief Scientific Officer Trisha Brock, Ph.D., and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Sarah Cheesman, Ph.D., have been driving the commercialization of InVivo Biosystems’ cutting-edge scientific capabilities. Their leadership has been pivotal in bringing the company's innovative solutions to market, through active representation at industry conferences and the formation of partnerships that enhance the reach and impact of the company’s comprehensive preclinical platform.

InVivo Biosystems is proud to introduce MIC-Drop, a cutting-edge multiplexed CRISPR gene editing technology, to which InVivo Biosystems holds a worldwide exclusive license. This revolutionary capability enables unparalleled target identification and validation, significantly accelerating the preclinical development process by allowing precise and simultaneous editing of multiple genes in a single CRISPR injection session. With MIC-Drop, the time required in early-stage disease modeling is drastically reduced, achieving actionable insights without escalating financial investment.

"MIC-Drop represents a quantum leap in our ability to explore complex genetic interactions and rapidly advance therapeutic candidates," said Kat McCormick, Ph.D., CEO at InVivo Biosystems. "By performing an array of complex genetic manipulations in one sweep, MIC-Drop empowers researchers to tackle previously insurmountable challenges in genetics and biotechnology, making it a game-changer for preclinical development and rare disease research. This innovation is a testament to our relentless pursuit of technologies that empower researchers to make faster, more informed decisions in the development of life-saving treatments."

For more information about InVivo Biosystems' latest CRISPR capability, visit https://invivobiosystems.com/mic-drop/

Along with MIC-Drop, InVivo Biosystems leverages a suite of advanced gene editing and phenotypic assay technologies packaged into one end-to-end preclinical development platform, RapidGen™. The platform offers a variety of model options with the flexibility to tailor phenotypic assays to fit the specific preclinical discovery or development need. The RapidGen™ platform offers both cell based and live alternative transgenic models, paired with relevant high throughput phenotypic assays to provide disease indications for drug discovery and development.

What sets the RapidGen™ platform apart is its ability to deliver critical insights while optimizing resource allocation. By significantly reducing the time to decision-making, RapidGen™ enables faster progression through the drug development pipeline without necessitating higher financial investment. This resource efficiency makes RapidGen™ an invaluable tool for companies seeking to accelerate their R&D processes without compromising on quality or increasing costs.

InVivo Biosystems' dedication to innovation is highlighted by its formation of partnerships with premier companies in the biotechnology industry. These collaborations have been instrumental in expanding InVivo Biosystems’ RapidGen™ platform, creating a comprehensive suite for advancing both novel and repurposed therapies. Through these alliances, InVivo Biosystems has broadened its offerings beyond live alternative models to include cell based models, providing oncologic insights and advanced drug development instrumentation.

Among their most recent and notable partnerships, InVivo Biosystems has forged a groundbreaking alliance with IDEA Biomedical, a leader in high-content scanning and analysis. This collaboration enhances drug discovery and development by integrating IDEA Biomedical’s state-of-the-art zebrafish imaging technology with InVivo Biosystems' RapidGen™ platform. This synergy improves the precision and efficiency of zebrafish-based assays, driving more robust and scalable drug discovery processes.

InVivo Biosystems' latest partnerships and CRISPR innovations do more than enhance value for pharmaceutical companies—they exemplify the company's dedication to discovering groundbreaking therapies for patients in need. By offering a high-throughput approach to identify and validate genetic targets in a fraction of the traditional timeframe, these innovations allow potential therapies to advance from the lab to clinical trials with reduced risk. This rapid acceleration is particularly crucial for developing new treatments for rare monogenic diseases, where time is often of the essence for patients in need of treatment. The groundbreaking MIC-Drop CRISPR technology expedites the preclinical phase, facilitating faster and more efficient delivery of life-saving therapies to patients.

"We are excited to unveil our enhanced CRISPR capabilities to the scientific community," said Trisha Brock, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at InVivo Biosystems. "Our team has dedicated significant effort to developing technologies that not only push the frontiers of genetic research but also align with our mission to revolutionize preclinical development. Innovations like MIC-Drop reflect our commitment to precision, efficiency, and transformative impact, and we eagerly anticipate the groundbreaking discoveries they will enable."

