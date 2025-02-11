Heartbeat Is Ad Age’s Most Awarded Workplace Among Healthcare Agencies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartbeat, the leading marketing agency for healthcare Challenger brands, has been named to Ad Age's 2025 "Best Places to Work" list, becoming the most awarded healthcare agency since 2017. This marks the fifth year Heartbeat has received the honor with prior awards in 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2017. The agency was named #2 in 2023 and #3 in 2022 in the large agencies category. Heartbeat is the top health agency on this year's list and ranked 4th amongst other large agencies.“I love the culture we’ve built at Heartbeat,” says James Talerico, Heartbeat President. “Every person in our community shares our Challenger values and supports one another in realizing them, through successes and failures. We want each other to grow, to be bold in our thinking, and to be better people. And it’s that last point that sets us apart. Together we work to improve as professionals and as people. Every day. We are all Challengers.”The award continues a multi-year tradition of workplace recognition and dedication to employee satisfaction. Over the last eight years, Heartbeat has earned consistent yearly industry accolades, including landing on premier healthcare marketing publication MM+M’s “Best Places to Work” list in 2018, 2019, and 2021. The agency was also recognized on the 2022-2023 “Inclusive Workplace” list from Best Companies Group and won the Med Ad News 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Champion Award, highlighting Heartbeat’s commitment towards building an inclusive, supportive work culture.Heartbeat’s notable offerings include an onsite career coach for personalized mentorship, the “Work Your World” program which allows employees to live and work in any of the 180 fully operational Publicis offices around the globe, and a monthly Challenger Awards initiative that recognizes exceptional employee work and contributions.Ad Age’s “Best Place to Work” winners were selected based on a rigorous review of company responses, including data on demographics, policies, practices, and core values, as well as confidential employee feedback on pay, benefits, work-life balance, and company policies. See the full Heartbeat profile on the list here For more information about Heartbeat, drop an email to marketing@weareheartbeat.com or follow them on LinkedIn . For more information on joining their team, visit weareheartbeat.com/careers About HeartbeatHeartbeat is a full-service agency with a POV like no other—it is uniquely built to help healthcare Challenger brands defy the odds and create new, healthier realities. The agency is known for helping brands overcome their thorniest marketing challenges, ranging from shifting deeply ingrained prescribing habits to making the most of advertising spend, tackling a tricky audience segment, or fending off a fierce new market entrant.That’s the mission, here are the creds: 250+ talented thinkers and makers, 44% of whom have been with the agency for 4 or more years (and several as many as 20 years); a proud member of Publicis Groupe; a pile of industry awards for their brand communications and an 8-time winner of “Best Place to Work” by Ad Age and MM+M; the most diverse agency of its size and damn proud of it.

