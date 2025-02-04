Jack Brewer Foundation Awards Scholarships to Children of Incarcerated Fathers

JBF logo

JBF's Faith and Fatherhood Initiative Provides Scholarships to Help Students Overcome Challenges from Fatherlessness and the Criminal Justice System

CORAL SPRINGS , FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jack Brewer Foundation JBF ) is proud to announce the successful distribution of its first round of scholarships, awarded in December 2024, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the children of incarcerated fathers through JBF’s Faith and Fatherhood Initiative. The foundation has awarded scholarships to two remarkable young women—Isabella Blanco and Valentina Dutra—daughters of fathers participating in the Faith and Fatherhood Initiative, a program designed to provide mentorship, resources, and opportunities for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated fathers to rebuild their families and transform their futures.These scholarships, covering an entire semester of tuition, will empower Isabella and Valentina to continue their educational journeys, bringing them one step closer to achieving their dreams.The faith-based, transformative approach of the Faith and Fatherhood Initiative allows fathers, like Ivan Blanco, to reclaim their roles as leaders of their families while becoming productive members of their communities. In addition to scholarships, JBF provides vital support, including food, clothing, cell phones, transportation, job opportunities, and housing to help these fathers focus on rebuilding their lives.Ivan Blanco, the father of Isabella, shared his gratitude for the foundation’s work, “Returning home and being given the opportunities provided by the Faith and Fatherhood Initiative is a blessing beyond words. God has restored what the enemy tried to take away. Through the Jack Brewer Foundation, I’ve been able to focus on being a father, a husband, and a productive member of my community. They’ve provided me with essential resources—like a cell phone, food, clothing, and transportation—allowing me to concentrate on what truly matters: being a man of God who stands firm on His word, no matter the challenges. Beyond the mentorship and guidance that have taught me how to succeed in society, the foundation also blessed my family with a scholarship for my daughter. The work this foundation is doing is truly incredible.”Valentina Dutra, a scholarship recipient, expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the opportunity saying, “Receiving a scholarship from The Jack Brewer Foundation has been a life-changing blessing that I will forever cherish. It lifted an overwhelming weight off my shoulders, allowing me to fully dedicate myself to finishing my undergraduate studies strong and preparing for the next step: medical school. This support is more than just financial aid; it’s a profound validation of my journey and a reminder that my hard work and aspirations to serve others in the medical field are seen and supported. Knowing that The Jack Brewer Foundation believes in my potential fills me with immense gratitude and motivates me to work even harder to honor this gift and make a meaningful impact in the lives of others!”Jack Brewer, Chairman of the Jack Brewer Foundation, shared his vision for this initiative, “Our mission to reunite fathers with their families is rooted in faith, redemption, and second chances. The Jack Brewer Foundation is committed to creating hope and a future for the children of incarcerated fathers by giving them the tools and resources they need to succeed. Through the Faith and Fatherhood Initiative and our scholarship program, we provide a tangible way to help families progress, not just for fathers striving to be providers, but for their children to advance as well. These fathers are working tirelessly to create opportunities for their families and earn the support they need to rise above their circumstances. We are honored to work with them to break generational curses and build a pathway to success for generations to come.”Through its Faith and Fatherhood Initiative, JBF has awarded 10 scholarships to children of incarcerated fathers, who are statistically 12 times more likely to drop out of high school. In 2025, JBF has set an ambitious goal of awarding 10 more scholarships to help even more deserving young people continue their education. With the help of generous donors, we can provide more scholarships and hope to families who need it most.The Jack Brewer Foundation continues to empower fathers, transform families, and create brighter futures for children in need.About The Jack Brewer FoundationThe Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF) is a faith-based nonprofit organization committed to transforming lives and building stronger communities by providing resources, education, and mentorship to individuals and families affected by incarceration, poverty, and systemic challenges. Through initiatives like Faith and Fatherhood, Second Chance Fatherhood, and scholarships, JBF empowers individuals to break free from cycles of despair and create a path to a brighter, more hopeful future.

