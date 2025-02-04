Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette’s Schedule: Monday, February 3, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette’s schedule for Monday, February 3, 2025 includes the following:

Monday, February 3 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the keynote speaker at the Florence Rotary Club, Victors, 126 West Evans Street, Florence, S.C.

Monday, February 3 at 3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Scout Motors Drive Interchange, 407 Blythewood Road, Blythewood, S.C.