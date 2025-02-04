Senator Roy Blunt Congratulates Arielle Roth on Nomination to Lead NTIA

Arielle is incredibly capable and will be a great leader for this important agency.” — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Senator Roy Blunt , Chairman of HBS Leadership Strategies Advisory Services , commented on the nomination of Arielle Roth to lead the Commerce Department's telecommunications agency, National Telecommunication and Information Administration (NTIA).“Congratulations to Arielle Roth on her nomination to lead NTIA. Arielle did a great job as the telecom leader on my Senate team and went on to learn even more working for Senator Cruz and the commerce committee. She is incredibly capable and will be a great leader for this important agency.”HBS was established in 2018 with the merger of three government affairs practices of Husch Blackwell LLP, Statehouse Strategies LLC, and Cloakroom Advisors LLC, to form a multi-jurisdiction state and federal legislative government affairs firm. HBS Chief Executive Officer Andy Blunt and HBS Chief Operating Officer Gregg Hartley are co-founders of the firm. HBS moves the needle of public opinion and guides decisions of public officials through its integrated services of state and federal lobbying, executive-level strategic counsel, and public affairs. With one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country, HBS has thirteen offices nationwide – in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, a federal practice group that ranks as one of Washington’s top performing lobbying firms, and the HBS Public Affairs group based in St. Louis. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington – a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

