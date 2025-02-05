Logistics Plus Earns 'Great Place to Work' Certification for an Eighth Consecutive Year
In anonymous surveys since 2018, employees continue to rate Logistics Plus as a great workplace.
I do believe that what we've created here at Logistics Plus is special.”ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the eighth year in a row. The prestigious award is based almost entirely on what the company's employees say about their experience working at Logistics Plus. Close to 90% of employees say Logistics Plus continues to be a great place to work, an admirable achievement given the company's significant growth over the past several years. That is 32 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.
— Jim Berlin
Additional facts from this year's survey results:
• 97% of employees say they are treated fairly regardless of their race.
• 93% say they are proud to tell others they work here.
• 93% rate the service that Logistics Plus provides as "excellent."
• 91% say management is competent at running the business.
• 90% feel good about the ways Logistics Plus contributes to the community.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Logistics Plus stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
"I do believe that what we've created here at Logistics Plus is special," said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. " Our younger folks may not realize that because they may not have worked elsewhere, but the 'older' folks know. And it's only because of the wonderful people we've been able to bring together under the LP roof. As good as the last 28 years have been, I do believe the best is yet to come."
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate every employee's experience, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. When the world changes, Logistics Plus® delivers. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
Logistics Plus Inc. - Passion For Excellence
