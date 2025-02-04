Methyl Ester Ethoxylate (MEE) Market poised to grow at a 4.02% CAGR to surpass US$179 Million by 2030

Methyl Ester Ethoxylate Market

The methyl ester ethoxylate market is estimated at US$147.344 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% to reach US$179.008 million by 2030.

The demand for Methyl Ester Ethoxylate is rising owing to its increasing demand in end-use industries such as agrochemicals, oil & gas Industry, and leather and textiles processing.” — Analyst

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Methyl Ester Ethoxylate (MEE) is a non-ionic surfactant formed from the esters of natural vegetable oils through ethoxylation. MEE has hydrophobic and hydrophilic properties, making it quite effective at reducing surface tension in most applications. Its use can be seen extensively in personal care products , detergents, agrochemicals, and industrial cleaning agents , enhancing wetting, emulsification, and solubilization. Moreover, its renewable origin and environment-friendly profile make it a favorite in sustainability-oriented applications above petroleum-based surfactants. The demand for Methyl Ester Ethoxylate is rising due to its increasing demand in its end-use industries such as agrochemicals, oil & gas, and leather and textiles processing. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability will be driving the market of environment-friendly methyl ester ethoxylate during the forecast period. The biodegradability of methyl ester ethoxylate will positively impact its market growth.The market is witnessing continued advancement in the manufacturing process of MEE which is significantly improving its quality and efficiency. There is a growing trend in its various end-use applications, driving its market. Companies are collaborating with the stakeholders to expand their market reach. For example, in April 2022, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global sustainable chemical company, acquired 100% of Brazil-based Oxiteno S.A. Indústria e Comércio. Through this acquisition, IVl expands its profile in Latin America and the U.S. along with the potential to grow in Europe and Asia.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/Methyl Ester Ethoxylate-marketThe Methyl Ester Ethoxylate market by type is segmented into C16-18 and C12-C14. C16-18 Methyl Ester Ethoxylate is derived from fatty acids that have 16-18 carbon chains, used in washing and cleaning products, polymers, textile treatment products, dyes, lubricants, and others. C12-14 methyl ester ethoxylate is also derived from fatty acids having 12-14 carbon chains, used for washing & cleaning products, plant protection products, fertilizers, air care products, coating products, lubricants and greases and polishes, and waxes. Both markets will grow over the forecast period for their usage in end-use industries.The Methyl Ester Ethoxylate market by application is segmented into cleaning and industrial detergent; personal care, and cosmetics; oilfield; paints, and coating; agricultural chemicals, and others. In cleaning and Industrial detergent applications, MEE is used as an industrial cleaning agent due to its emulsifying properties helping in removing dust and grease. In the personal care and cosmetics industry, MEE is used as a surfactant in shampoos, cleansers, soap, body wash, and others. The cleaning and industrial detergent segment is expected to hold a significant market share as their wetting strength is identical to those of comparable alkyl-chain fatty alcohol ethoxylates. Also, the demand for eco-friendly cleaning agents is growing in the industries, driving the market growth of this segment.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a substantial share in the methyl ester ethoxylate market in the coming years, as the demand for low-rinse detergent is increasing for various applications in the region. Additionally, with the growing cosmetics and personal care industry and the changing lifestyle of people with increasing purchasing power, the market for methyl ester ethoxylate is anticipated to grow in the coming years.The report includes the major players operating in the Methyl Ester Ethoxylate market: Nanjing Chemical Material Corp, Indorama Ventures, INEOS, KLK OLEO, VENUS ETHOXYETHERS PVT.LTD., Esteem Industries, Guangzhou Jun Xin Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., and Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Co., Ltd. among others.The market report segments the Methyl Ester Ethoxylate market as follows:• By Typeo C16-18o C12-C14• By Applicationo Cleaning and Industrial Detergento Personal Care, And Cosmeticso Oilfieldo Paints, And Coatingo Agricultural Chemicalso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Nanjing Chemical Material Corp.• Indorama Ventures• INEOS• KLK OLEO• VENUS ETHOXYETHERS PVT.LTD.• Esteem Industries• Guangzhou Jun Xin Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.• Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Co., Ltd.*Not an exhaustive listKey Benefits of this Report:• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Dimethyl Carbonate Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dimethyl-carbonate-market • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resins Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-resins-market • Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/polydimethylsiloxane-pdms-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 