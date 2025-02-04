Chalice Connect Launches Advisor Perks and Chalice MD to Deliver Benefits, Discounts, Savings, for Independent Advisors

Chalice Connect launches Advisor Perks delivering Benefits, Discounts, and Savings that includes affordable GROUP Health Insurance

We are proud to address the business and health insurance needs of independent advisors who are dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals.” — Keith Gregg, Founder/CEO, Chalice Connect

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chalice Connect Launches Advisor Perks and Chalice MD to Deliver Benefits, Discounts, Savings, and Group Health Insurance Solutions for Independent AdvisorsChalice Connect, a leading B2B Marketplace software and digital marketplace technology platform provider, is proud to announce the launch of Advisor Perks and Chalice MD. Designed specifically for independent advisors and financial professionals, Advisor Perks provides over 100,000+ products and services with average savings between 25-45%, while Chalice MD provides exclusive, high-quality group health coverage at an affordable price.There are currently over 300,000 financial advisors in the United States, many of whom operate as 1099 Independent Contractors or small business owners. These professionals face similar challenges to other small business owners, including the need for quality health insurance coverage, operational efficiency, and cost-saving measures to maximize earnings.Advisor Perks offers best-in-class products and services tailored specifically for independent advisors, providing benefits, discounts, and savings typically unavailable or priced out of reach for these advisors. Combined that with Chalice MD, and now advisors also can exclusive access to group health insurance plans that rival Fortune 500-level benefits at a fraction of the cost.“We are proud to address the business and health insurance needs of independent advisors who are dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals. Leveraging the collective buying power and relationships we have secured on behalf of our members, we aim to deliver solutions at reasonable prices that enable advisors to thrive,” stated Keith Gregg, Founder & CEO of Chalice Connect.“Advisor Perks helps our members save in so many ways… from professional products and services curated for the financial services industry to discounts and savings on personal services and everyday items that our members and their families us e all the time.”Hailed as a game-changer for advisors, Advisor Perks and Chalice MD membership offers significant savings and peace of mind. With access to Fortune 500-level group health insurance benefits—averaging 45% in savings—Chalice MD ensures members can focus on growing their businesses while enjoying robust coverage. “Our combination of discounts, savings, and benefits is a recipe for success for independent advisors and solidifies Chalice’s reputation as the Holy Grail for small business owners in America,” added Gregg.Advisor Perks and Chalice MD join the Chalice Connect family of brands. The collective purchasing power across all Chalice properties enables the company to deliver significant savings, exclusive offers, and valuable benefits to members. This approach empowers small to mid-sized business owners and independent professionals with affordable access to high-quality products and services typically reserved for large enterprises.About Chalice Connect:Chalice Connect is a premier B2B marketplace and affinity technology platform designed to empower small businesses and independent professionals. Through Advisor Perks and Chalice MD, Chalice Connect delivers unparalleled benefits, discounts, and savings to its members. To learn more, visit www.chaliceconnect.com For media inquiries, please contact:Keith Greggkeith@chalicenetwork.com877-424-2542

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.