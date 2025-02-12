ShakerShutters.com Secures Partnership with Emerald Coast Development Corporation

Premium exterior shutters to be added to 600 luxury homes in a new mix-use development in Florida

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShakerShutters.com (“SHAKER”), the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters in the US, has signed a letter of intent with Emerald Coast Development Corporation (“EMERALD”) to provide exterior shutters for all residential homes in its planned 600 home mixed-use residential community, Palm Breezes. Construction for the initial phase of the Pensacola, FL based Palm Breezes community is slated to begin in early 2026, with Phase 2 and Phase 3 scheduled for 2027 and 2029, respectively. “EMERALD is a premier property developer, and we are excited to partner with such a respected company and to be a part of providing world-class shutters for the homes they build”, says Joe Patterson, SVP of Operations at SHAKER. In selecting SHAKER to provide shutters for its upscale communities and homes, EMERALD’s Director of Project Planning, Stacy Holcomb, says, “we selected SHAKER based on its reputation in the market as a leading provider of high-end, durable shutters, built to withstand the demanding environment in Florida. We know that quality is paramount to our homeowners, and we are confident in SHAKER’s ability to provide the highest quality shutters, at an affordable price, to our homeowners. We are excited to work together.”

About SHAKER: Since its founding in 2017, SHAKER has grown to become the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters for residential projects. In 2020, the company expanded its direct-to-consumer division to provide high-end exterior shutters to homeowners, at factory direct pricing, shipped directly from its Georgia-based production facility. Requests for information about the company should be directed to inquiries@shakershutters.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.