DR. DENA LODATO SELECTED AS TOP VETERINARY SURGEON OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

Dr. Dena Lodato member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Dena Lodato, a board-certified veterinary small animal surgeon, was recently selected as Top Veterinary Surgeon of the Decade for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a prestigious honor, and each year, only one Veterinary Surgeon is selected for this distinction. Dr. Lodato is celebrated for her exceptional career as a veterinary surgeon, which spans over a decade of providing exemplary animal care. Her dedication and outstanding contributions to the field have earned her this well-deserved recognition. IAOTP is proud to honor Dr. Lodato at their Annual Awards Gala in December 2025, which will be held at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.With over a decade of experience in the veterinary industry, Dr. Lodato has firmly established herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic and results-driven leader, she has excelled as a small animal surgeon and medical director at her practice, Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation, LLC, since 2021.Specializing in orthopedics, wound management, and neurosurgery, Dr. Lodato is known for her comprehensive approach to veterinary care. She also provides consultations for animals with various surgical conditions and offers advanced treatments like hyperbaric oxygen therapy.Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation, LLC, stands out as the only referral hospital on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain to offer acupuncture for animals. Additionally, the practice provides externship opportunities for veterinary students, fostering the next generation of professionals in the field. Dr. Lodato's expertise, commitment to animal welfare, and dedication to education have made a lasting impact on both her patients and the veterinary community.Prior to her current role, Dr. Lodato began her veterinary surgical career at the Red Bank Veterinary Hospital in 2013. Following that, she was the head of the surgical department at the Animal Emergency and Referral Center, an affiliate of Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine, from 2015 to 2016. In 2015, Dr. Lodato earned diplomate status in the American College of Veterinary Surgeons. In 2016, she moved to Louisiana and was an associate surgeon in a surgical referral practice before opening Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation in 2021. Also dedicated to civil advocacy, she lends her expertise through work with local rescue groups, humane societies, and animal shelters.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Lodato earned a Bachelor's in Animal Science from Rutgers University, a Master's degree from Mississippi State University, and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Mississippi State University. She also completed an internship at the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine, a specialty internship at the Louisiana Veterinary Referral Center, and a surgical residency at Mississippi State University.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Lodato has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023, Marquis awarded her Top Doctors in Veterinary Medicine. In 2024, she was selected as Top Veterinary Surgical Specialist by IAOTP and received the Empowered Woman Award. She graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored for her distinction as Top Veterinary Surgeon of the Decade and for her selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication at IAOTP's annual award gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December 2025.Looking back, Dr. Lodato attributes her success to her drive, perfectionism, and commitment to continual improvement. When not working, she enjoys art, motorcycles, fitness, and spending time in nature. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.WATCH HER VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyYJA3hjxqo&t=1s For more information, please visit: https://www.resurge.vet/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.