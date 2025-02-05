AMANDA KASMIRA CRYER SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS

Amanda Kasmira Cryer member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda Kasmira Cryer is a social media influencer, ambassador, and award-winning filmmaker. She was recently selected to be featured in the 4th Edition of the International Best Seller Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. Cryer has made outstanding contributions to society and had an incredible impact on her industry. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree. The book is anticipated to be released in the 1st quarter of 2025. Cryer will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the film industry and 15 years dedicated to the social impact space, Cryer has certainly proven herself an expert in her field. As a trusted social impact ambassador and advisor, Cryer has worked with a diverse range of individuals, including CEOs, actors, leaders at the United Nations, thought leaders, political figures, Nobel Peace Prize recipients, and founders of nonprofits. She specializes in helping clients develop and amplify their impact and influence, guiding them to create meaningful, lasting change for humanity and the planet. Cryer has led, co-led, and coached numerous programs for organizations and solo entrepreneurs worldwide, encouraging participants to implement real-world projects and strategies that deliver measurable and sustainable results. Her strong and unchanging belief that every person has the inherent capacity to create positive change in the world, fuels her mission to empower both individuals and companies to maximize their positive influence and impact on global well-being.Cryer serves as the Chief Global Ambassador for GetBundi, an organization spearheading STEM and digital skills education across Africa. She is also a Lifetime Member of Women In Film Atlanta (WIFTA) and a Champion Member of Women In Film (WIF). She serves as a social impact advisor and member of both Footboz and Top Tier Impact respectively. In addition, Cryer holds key roles on the advisory boards of both national and international nonprofits, including the National Incarceration Association, founded by Kate Boccia.In her 15-year journey in the social impact space, she has been dedicated to nurturing an ecocentric world and fostering global unity through media, education, and social impact. Her work continues to inspire change, driving conversations that challenge the status quo and encourage bold, innovative solutions for the world's most pressing issues. Her influence extends to LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube, where her messages and insights reach over 500,000 viewers and subscribers daily, with tens of millions of views on these platforms. As a Keynote Speaker, a passionate advocate for mental and physical health, and a burning desire to unite humanity, Cryer believes that every person (and company) has the power to change the world.Before embarking in the social impact space, Cryer studied leadership development with Tony Robbins, as well as at Landmark Education Worldwide. Dr. Monica Sharma, former Director of Capacity and Leadership Development at the United Nations, began mentoring her in New York in 2009 and in 2013, she pursued studies at Harvard Extension School in human health and global environmental change. In 2020, she completed a Writing for Social Media and Business course at UC Berkeley Extension, and in 2023, she received the Sustainable Business Strategy certificate at Harvard University.Throughout her career, Cryer has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she was named Top Social Impact Influencer of the Year by IAOTP. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for her selection to be featured in the Top 50 Fearless Leader publication. She has been featured in LA Weekly, Yahoo Finance, Women in Business, Forbes, Inc. Magazine, and the Voyage Magazine Group. She was also recognized as a Top Thought Leader in 2024 by Excellence Talks, a Top Social Impact Influencer by LA Weekly in 2023, and a Top 250 Influential Voice of LinkedIn in 2024.In addition to her successful career, Cryer is dedicated to important volunteer and mentoring work. She currently volunteers and mentors with BeLoved Atlanta which is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides safe homes and a two-year restoration program rooted in the Christian faith and proven therapeutic strategies. BeLoved has been helping women escape the adult industries in Georgia since 2012. Cryer has also volunteered with New Orleans Habitat for Humanity and Decatur Cooperative Ministry Incorporated. A huge animal advocate, she is a supporter of Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, Barn Sanctuary, the Animal Save Movement, Plant Based Treaty, Green Peace, and the Humane Society; as well as the National Incarceration Association, TWLOHA, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, The Trevor Project, Safe Bae, Veterans For Peace, and the Save Lives Project.Currently, she is directing three films. The short documentary ‘Living UN DONE’, which screened and competed at the ETHOS Film Festival in Los Angeles and was awarded the Best Proof of Concept Impact award as well as The Grand Jury Award. The short documentary was also a recent official selection of the Indie Shorts Awards in Los Angeles and won Best Documentary Short Film at the Paris American Movie Awards (PAMA). ‘Living UN DONE’ is currently doing the national and international film festival circuit. Additionally, Cryer’s feature documentary is in post production and she is set to direct the true life narrative of her dear friend and colleague, musical artist and film composer, Joshua Datant Villareal, in the film ‘Casimir’.Looking back, Cryer attributes her success to her commitment in making a difference, her faith, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. 