MISKYAH MARIE TOTH SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Miskyah Marie Toth honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miskyah Marie Toth, CEO of BDCS, Miskyah.com, and Author of "Iron in Silk" was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Miskyah Marie Toth will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Miskyah Marie Toth as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over a decade of industry experience, Ms. Toth has established herself as a leading expert. As the dynamic owner of Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS) and the innovative founder of Miskyah.com, she is redefining entrepreneurship and human resources with her forward-thinking strategies and steadfast commitment. As CEO, she has managed a workforce of thousands across 50 locations and spearheaded digital transformation in HR with the Employee Self-Service (ESS) system, creating a tech-savvy workplace and facilitating efficient access to crucial information.Miskyah.com is committed to empowering entrepreneurs by providing a comprehensive platform that embodies the transformative power of entrepreneurship. The brand's"iron in silk" theme encapsulates the brand's identity, symbolizing the balance of strength, resilience, and determination with elegance, sophistication, and fluidity—qualities essential for the modern entrepreneur. The eagle is at the heart of the brand, a symbol of vision, focus, and ambition, representing leadership and the ability to overcome obstacles.Miskyah.com empowers entrepreneurs to unlock their full potential and achieve their dreams by offering valuable resources, expert guidance, and unwavering support. The platform equips entrepreneurs with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration necessary to succeed in today's competitive landscape.At BDCS, the project teams and specialized recruiting for short- and long-term assignments are unmatched. The company excels in networking with skilled professionals and can assist in filling outsourced positions within organizations. BDCS' well-trained staff are adept at sourcing, screening, and presenting candidates, placing them into positions, and effectively ensuring full outsourced service to Supply Chain and Logistics clients. BDCS competently handles the full scope of payroll, statutory benefits, industrial relations issues, and health and safety matters. Advanced technology to manage payroll, employee self-service platforms, and training are only some added values this organization brings to its clients.Before embarking on her current career path, Miskyah graduated from the University of Pretoria with a bachelor's in psychology. She began her career as a Human Resource Manager in the retail sector. However, within the corporate world, Miskyah discovered her true passion– the pursuit of business excellence. In 2002, driven by her vision, she dedicated herself to championing aspiring entrepreneurs.Throughout her illustrious career, Miskyah Toth has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was awarded Top Global Business Leader of the Year 2024. This year, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year.Miskyah's influence extends far beyond HR. Her profound impact on coaching and leadership development has been recognized with the esteemed MEA Award, where she was honored as the Leading Woman in Africa in Coaching. Her commitment to empowering individuals and organizations has left a lasting mark across the continent, fostering growth and excellence in leadership.Adding to her impressive list of achievements, Miskyah recently released her autobiography, Iron in Silk. The book offers an intimate glimpse into her personal and professional journey, serving as both an inspiration and a guide for those navigating the complexities of leadership and organizational growth. Iron in Silk embodies the fusion of strength and grace that Miskyah represents—iron symbolizes resilience and determination, while silk embodies elegance and sophistication.Looking back, Ms. Toth attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire a new generation of leaders.For more information, please visit BDCS.GLOBAL andAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

