ViveEV Welcomes Angelo Elyassi as New Chief Commercial Officer

Angelo Elyassi, Chief Commercial Officer viveEV All new viveEV all-in-one design 180kW DC Fast Charger

EV Industry Veteran to Drive Growth and Innovation in Fast-Charging Solutions

The company’s commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional charging solutions aligns with my own passion for advancing eMobility.” — Angelo Elyassi, Chief Commercial Officer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- viveEV , a leader in innovative EV charging solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Angelo Elyassi as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With over 15 years of global commercial experience in the eMobility industry, Mr. Elyassi brings a wealth of expertise to viveEV spanning EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charging infrastructure, and charging equipment manufacturing.As CCO, Mr. Elyassi will oversee viveEV’s global commercial strategy, driving business growth, strengthening customer relationships, and expanding the company’s market presence. His role will include leading sales, marketing, and partnership initiatives, as well as identifying new opportunities to enhance viveEV’s position as a trusted provider of cutting-edge EV charging solutions.“Angelo’s extensive experience in the industry and his passion for innovation make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Jason Kim, CEO of viveEV. “His proven ability to navigate the rapidly evolving EV landscape and foster strong partnerships aligns perfectly with viveEV’s mission to lead the way in EV fast charging solutions. We are excited to see the impact Angelo will have on our company’s growth and success.”Throughout his career, Mr. Elyassi has worked with industry leaders such as EVBox and Autel, honing his expertise in developing strategic initiatives that deliver value to customers and stakeholders. Beyond his professional achievements, Angelo is a lifelong EV enthusiast with a passion for automotive technology and soccer, a sport he enjoys playing with his family.“I’m honored to join viveEV at such an exciting time in the EV industry,” said Angelo Elyassi. “The company’s commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional charging solutions aligns with my own passion for advancing eMobility. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate ViveEV’s growth and contribute to the transition to sustainable transportation.”A devoted family man, Mr. Elyassi has been married for 18 years and is the proud father of two children, a 17-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son. He brings the same dedication to his family as he does to his work, fostering a collaborative and results-driven approach.Mr. Elyassi adds his extensive background to viveEV’s existing 2 decades of knowledge and experience in the EV charging industry with over 5,000 DCFCs already installed and operating. viveEV brings its knowhow to the U.S. market to help accelerate the EV adoption and to simplify the whole EV charging experience for fleets, dealerships, retail and CPOs. viveEV recently announced the launch of its all new 180kW and 600kW DC Fast Chargers. These cutting-edge EV charging solutions are designed to meet the growing demands of fleet operators, car dealerships, property owners, and EV charging providers by offering unparalleled speed, reliability, and user-friendly design.For more information about viveEV and its product line, visit viveEV.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.