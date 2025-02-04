Chemical Vapor Deposition Market anticipated to reach US$37.254 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.31%

Chemical Vapor Deposition CVD Market

The chemical vapor deposition market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% from US$23.876 billion in 2025 to US$37.254 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the chemical vapor deposition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$37.254 billion by 2030.Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) is a broad category of thin film deposition processes frequently utilised in manufacturing high-quality, high-performance solid coatings or polymers. While the exact number of CVD processes can vary significantly, they all have a common feature: a chemical reaction involving a gaseous precursor induced by heat or plasma, forming a dense thin film on a substrate.The demand for Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) is projected to have a robust growth at a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period. This growth is due to increasing demand for CVD from the growing electronics industry. The growing semiconductor industry leading to an increase in demand for CVD for chip fabrication, advanced microelectronics and miniaturized chips is driving the market. The growing demand for PV cells in solar energy , aerospace, automotive and industries is propelling the market to grow. Further, the rising research and development in the CVD and growing AI integration in the CVD process is boosting the market to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period.The Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) market is witnessing significant transformation due to advancements in the CVD process by AI integration. Also, the growing demand from end-use industries like semiconductors, solar energy, lithium-ion batteries and others is leading companies to invest in product development to meet the growing and changing demand for CVD. For instance, in November 2023, Veeco Instruments Inc. launched its IBD300TM Ion Beam Deposition (IBD) System that offers differentiated deposition technology to the semiconductor industry. Compared to conventional sputter deposition technologies like Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Veeco’s IBD300 System has proven to achieve up to twenty per cent lower film resistivity.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/chemical-vapor-deposition-cvd-market The Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) market by type of CVD process into thermal CVD, plasma-enhanced CVD, low-pressure CVD and metal-organic CVD. Thermal CVD is a deposition technique that involves the use of high temperatures to decompose the precursor gas to form a thin film on the desired material. It is used widely in the semiconductor industry, aerospace and industrial coatings. Plasma-enhanced CVD deposition technique uses plasma for the chemical reaction at a lower temperature offering improved adhesion and uniformity in thin deposition. It has strong capabilities to deposit a large variety of thin films in the semiconductor industries. During the forecast period, thermal CVD deposition will continue to dominate the market, however, it is being replaced by more efficient technologies. Plasma-Enhanced CVD is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by increasing demand from the semiconductor, solar energy, and other industries. Its energy efficiency, superior adhesion, and uniform thin-film deposition make its market demand to grow.The Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) market by end use industry is segmented into electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, energy and medical. In the electronics industry, the demand for CVD is growing due to increasing demand for chip fabrication and electronics components of smartphones. TVs and others. In the automotive segment, CVD market demand is growing due to increasing demand for EV batteries and layering on automotive bodies among others. During the forecast period, the electronics end-use industry will be growing at the fastest rate due to the growing electronics market along with the semiconductor industry driving demand for CVD for their use.Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for CVD, and the region's most important consumers include China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. The fast-growing industrialization of the electronics and automotive sectors has been a significant driver of demand for CVD-based materials and technologies in the Asia-Pacific with countries like China, India, Korea and others fueling up the demand. North America also has a high share due to mature industries and strong research capabilities in aerospace, automotive, and electronics in the United States. Europe, Germany, and the UK emphasize innovation and advanced materials, which contribute to this market.The report includes the major players operating in the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market: CVD Equipment Corporation, PVD Products, Applied Materials, Gelest, Inc., Angstrom Engineering, ADEKA, Aixtron, Dynavac, Oxford Instruments, Plasma-Therm, Veeco and ULVAC Technologies.The market analytics report segments the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market as follows:• By Type of CVD Processo Thermal CVDo Plasma-Enhanced CVDo Low-Pressure CVDo Metal-Organic CVD• By End Use Industryo Electronicso Automotiveo Aerospace and Defenseo Energyo Medical• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Taiwano Others• Companies Profiledo CVD Equipment Corporationo PVD Productso Applied Materialso Gelest, Inc.o Angstrom Engineeringo ADEKAo Aixtrono Dynavaco Oxford Instrumentso Plasma-Thermo Veecoo ULVAC TechnologiesReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Fluorochemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fluorochemicals-market • Photoresist Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/photoresist-chemicals-market • Semiconductor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/semiconductor-chemical-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 