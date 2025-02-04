Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market to Grow at 19.1% CAGR by 2034 | Says DelveInsight

Innovators like Abbisko Therapeutics, Merck, and AmMax are revolutionizing Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor care, pushing boundaries to elevate patient well-being.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors analysis, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors.

Some of the key insights of the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Report:

• The total market size for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor in the 7MM is approximately USD 300 million in 2023, with projections for growth at a CAGR of 19.1%, driven by increasing awareness of the disease and the launch of emerging therapies.

• Most Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor patients have a localized growth pattern, with approximately 12.6K incident cases in the United States.

• Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor prevalent cases in the United States were around 250K in 2023.

• The United States contributed the largest share of the incident population of TGCT, accounting for ~43% of the 7MM in 2023. The EU4, the UK, and Japan accounted for around 43% and 14% of the total incident population share, respectively, in 2023.

• Among the EU4 countries, Germany had the highest number of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor incident cases, followed by France, with Spain reporting the lowest number of incident cases in 2023.

• According to DelveInsight estimates, there were around 198K prevalent cases of localized TGCT and 51K prevalent cases of diffuse TGCT in the United States in 2023. The prevalence is expected to rise during the forecast period.

• In August 2024, Ono Pharmaceutical announced that the FDA had accepted a priority review for its New Drug Application (NDA) for vimseltinib, a colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) inhibitor, for the treatment of TGCT. Vimseltinib is being developed by Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

• In April 2024, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals signed a merger agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical, under which ONO will acquire Deciphera and its pipeline.

• Emerging drugs for TGCT include DCC-3014 (Vimseltinib), Emactuzumab, Pimicotinib (ABSK021), AMB 051, Enrupatinib, and others.

• Key companies involved in the treatment of TGCT include Ono Pharmaceutical, SynOx Therapeutics (Celleron Therapeutics), Abbisko Therapeutics, Merck, AmMax, Elixiron Immunotherapeutics, and others.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Overview

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors (TGCT) are abnormal tissue growths originating from the synovium, which trigger immune cell activation, particularly macrophages, leading to the formation of masses. These tumors are typically categorized based on their growth pattern (localized or diffuse) and their location (intra-articular or extra-articular). Recurrence is a common issue in TGCT, making it a critical consideration when selecting treatment options.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Prevalent Cases of TGCT

• Growth Pattern-specific Prevalent Cases of TGCT

• Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Localized TGCT

• Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Diffuse TGCT

• Tumor Location-specific of Localized TGCT

• Tumor Location-specific Cases of Diffuse TGCT

• Total Treated Cases of TGCT

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Outlook

The treatment landscape for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT) in the U.S. is undergoing significant change, with surgery remaining the primary option. However, it often leads to recurrences and can impact the patient's functional abilities. Complete tumor removal reduces recurrence risks but may require the loss of vital structures, while partial removal risks higher recurrence rates but preserves function. TURALIO has introduced a systemic treatment alternative for patients with severe disease unresponsive to surgery, addressing a major unmet need. Despite its approval, the drug faces challenges in adoption due to safety concerns, particularly its hepatotoxic effects. As a result, off-label options like imatinib are frequently used, though their effectiveness is limited.

Currently, TURALIO is being investigated in perioperative settings to reduce tumor size before surgery and prevent recurrences afterward. There is a pressing need for therapies that offer better safety profiles, and the anticipated arrival of new treatments is expected to address this gap. However, the delayed diagnosis and misdiagnosis of TGCT, due to its slow progression, nonspecific symptoms, and lack of awareness, continue to pose barriers to both treatment adoption and early intervention.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Drivers

• The significant gap in effective treatments for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors (TGCT), particularly for patients who are not candidates for surgery, drives demand for new therapies, fueling the growth of the market.

• The ongoing research and development of targeted therapies, like TURALIO, and other promising candidates provide hope for better treatment outcomes, propelling the market forward.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Barriers

• The limited adoption of TURALIO due to its safety profile, including hepatotoxicity risks, hinders market growth and patient willingness to adopt new therapies.

• The slow-growing nature of TGCT and its nonspecific symptoms often lead to diagnostic delays, limiting early intervention and the timely adoption of emerging therapies.

Scope of the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Companies: Ono Pharmaceutical, SynOx Therapeutics (Celleron Therapeutics), Abbisko Therapeutics, Merck, AmMax, Elixiron Immunotherapeutics, and others.

• Key Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Therapies: DCC-3014 (Vimseltinib), Emactuzumab, Pimicotinib (ABSK021), AMB 051, Enrupatinib, and others.

• Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Therapeutic Assessment: Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors currently marketed, and Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors emerging therapies

• Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Dynamics: Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors market drivers and Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement

