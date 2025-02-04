Food Allergy Market Poised for a Revolution by 2034 | DelveInsight Forecast

Industry giants Novartis, Regeneron, and Genentech are pioneering the next wave of therapies to transform the Food Allergy landscape.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Food Allergy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Food Allergy, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Food Allergy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Food Allergy, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Food Allergy treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Food Allergy symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Food Allergy alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Food Allergy treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Food Allergy.

Some of the key insights of Food Allergy Market Report:

• The Food Allergy market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly by the end of 2034, with a CAGR during the forecast period (2024–2034).

• DelveInsight estimates that approximately 57.5 million prevalent cases of Food Allergy were found in 2023 across the 7MM.

• In the US, the total prevalent cases of Food Allergy were around 33 million in 2023, with projections for an increase during the forecast period due to rising awareness among the patient population and the launch of novel therapies.

• The total prevalent cases of Food Allergy in the EU4 and the UK were approximately 17 million in 2023.

• The total prevalent cases of Food Allergy in Japan were estimated to be around 7.4 million in 2023, with a projected decrease by 2034.

• Emerging therapies for Food Allergy include Ligelizumab, Viaskin Peanut, Omalizumab, and others.

• Key companies involved in the treatment of Food Allergy include Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma S.L., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., Rho Federal Systems Division, Inc., Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., Camallergy, and others.

Food Allergy Overview

A food allergy is an adverse health effect arising from a specific immune response that occurs reproducibly on exposure to a given food. Food allergens are the parts of food or ingredients within food (proteins usually) recognized by immune cells. When an immune cell binds to a food allergen, a reaction occurs that causes the symptoms of food allergy.

Food Allergy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Food Allergy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalent cases of Food Allergy

• Etiology-specific cases of Food Allergy

• Age-specific cases of Food Allergy

Food Allergy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Food Allergy drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Food Allergy treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Food Allergy drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Food Allergy pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Food Allergy treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Food Allergy.

Food Allergy Market Outlook

The treatment landscape for food allergies is varied, with key therapies including Epinephrine, Anti-histamines, Steroids, Beta-2-agonists, and Palforzia as needed for management. Among these, Palforzia stands out as a significant revenue contributor in the current market.

The food allergy market is poised for strong growth, driven by the anticipated approval of promising therapies like Ligelizumab (QGE031), Viaskin Peanut, Omalizumab, and others.

In 2023, the total market size for food allergies across the 7MM was approximately USD 1,648 million, with projections indicating robust expansion throughout the forecast period.

Food Allergy Market Drivers

• The rising incidence of food allergies, especially in children, is driving demand for innovative therapies and treatments.

• Ongoing research into food allergy immunotherapies offers new treatment options, fostering growth in the food allergy market.

Food Allergy Market Barriers

• Despite growing awareness, there are limited treatment options that offer long-term relief or a cure for food allergies.

• The cost of food allergy treatments and therapies, including immunotherapy and epinephrine injectors, can be prohibitive for many patients, limiting market growth.

Scope of the Food Allergy Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Food Allergy Companies: Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma S.L., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., Rho Federal Systems Division, Inc., Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., Camallergy, and others.

• Key Food Allergy Therapies: Ligelizumab, Viaskin Peanut, Omalizumab, and others.

• Food Allergy Therapeutic Assessment: Food Allergy currently marketed, and Food Allergy emerging therapies

• Food Allergy Market Dynamics: Food Allergy market drivers and Food Allergy market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Food Allergy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Food Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement

