Temporary Power Market is Projected to Reach $12.14 Million by 2033, Growing at a 5.8% CAGR | Fact.MR Analysis

Demand for temporary power solutions is rising in industries like construction, driven by infrastructure projects and the growing reliance on renewable energy.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, the global temporary power market was worth US$ 6.91 million in 2023. The market for temporary power solutions is expected to develop at a 5.8% CAGR, reaching $12.14 million by 2033.Temporary power is a key energy source that allows factories, businesses, and other facilities to operate continuously during emergencies, blackouts, and power outages. It is critical in many industries, including sewage treatment plants, hospitals, and mining. The market's expansion is fueled by a growing number of infrastructure projects, limited access to power sources, and increased electricity demand in rural places.The temporary power business stands to benefit from a growing reliance on renewable energy sources, which is being pushed by increased fuel costs, harsher environmental restrictions, and expanding global energy demand. Moving forward, the market is likely to benefit from the use of mobile, hybrid, and portable temporary power sources.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways for Temporary PowerThe temporary power market is experiencing growth due to increased demand from construction, events, and disaster recovery sectors. Hybrid power solutions that integrate diesel generators with solar and battery storage are gaining popularity.Industrial Demand: Manufacturing, oil & gas, and mining industries require temporary electricity for continuous operations.Smart grids and remote monitoring technologies improve efficiency and dependability. Regulatory Impact: Stringent emission standards are driving the market towards cleaner energy sources.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Temporary Power Market:Larson Electronics; Cummins Inc.; Aggreko Plc.; Energyst B.V.; Hybrid Power Hire; SES Smart Energy Solutions FZCO; Bennett Engineering LLC; APR Energy; Altaaqa Global; Enerwhere; Ashtead Group Plc.Growing Infrastructure Projects Driving Demand for Temporary Power SolutionsThe demand for temporary power solutions is increasing as a result of expanding infrastructure projects, decreased power supply, and an increase in planned events. Power outages pose serious concerns, especially on construction sites and in healthcare facilities where reliability is crucial. In these situations, temporary power sources are critical to ensuring operational continuity.Additionally, utilities and large-scale events around the world are increasingly reliant on these power solutions. This rising demand creates significant potential for industry leaders over the projection period.Country-specific insights:The US temporary power market is expected to develop at a 5.6% CAGR, reaching $3.19 billion by 2033Key growth factors include rising demand for power backup solutions and the use of hybrid power systems, which combine permanent and temporary power sources. This tendency is bolstered by the dominance of major market competitors and the growing reliance on temporary power solutions.Government measures to modernize electricity infrastructure, notably through smart grid adoption, are projected to drive market growth. Many established companies are turning to backup and temporary power solutions to reduce production losses.Furthermore, the market benefits from an increase in high-profile international events such as music festivals, concerts, and film screenings. These events, fueled by high disposable budgets, rising living standards, and a well-established entertainment industry, greatly increase demand for temporary power solutions in the United States.Competitive Landscape:The market's competitive landscape is active and diverse, with many competitors competing to provide dependable and efficient temporary power solutions. It includes both global and regional enterprises that provide a wide range of products and services.Leading power generating equipment manufacturers such as Cummins, Generac, and MTU contribute significantly to market growth. They offer generator sets and power systems designed specifically for temporary or rental applications. To better serve this market, manufacturers frequently combine with rental businesses or create specific divisions focused on temporary power solutions.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Temporary Power Industry News:Ericson introduced the NEXT Series of Jobsite Power Products in March 2021, which includes the UL943 with self-testing GFCI protection and the UL 1640 with open-neutral protection.In 2020, Aggreko Plc. launched a new line of temporary power products, including Aggreko Industrial Power Generators, Aggreko Load Banks, and Aggreko Electrical Distribution.Larson Electronics LLC presented a new series of power distribution panels that include LVA transformers and a power line feed. By 2020, the load center had outlets, a transformer, and circuit breakers.Kohler Power released the KOHLER Power Reserve energy storage systems in May 2021, adding to its clean energy offering and reaffirming the company's commitment to housing sustainability.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global ride-on power trowel market is likely to reach a valuation of around US$ 87 Mn in 2022. The sales of ride-on power trowel are slated to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 4.6% to top US$ 137 Mn by 2032.The global mulching heads market is estimated at US$ 521 Mn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% and reach a valuation of US$ 936 Mn by 2032.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.