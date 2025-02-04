Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Pipeline Insights, Emerging Drugs, Companies

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 65+ companies and 70+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Report

• In January 2025:- Hoffmann-La Roche- The purpose of this study is to assess the long-term safety and to explore the efficacy of astegolimab in participants with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who have completed the 52-week placebo-controlled treatment period in parent studies GB43311 or GB44332.

• In January 2025:- Genentech:- This study will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of astegolimab in combination with standard of care chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) maintenance therapy in patients with COPD who are former or current smokers and have a history of frequent exacerbations.

• In January 2025:- Shanghai Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Technology Development Co., Ltd.- A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Phase II Clinical Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Pharmacokinetics of TQC2731 Injection in Patients With Moderate to Severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

• DelveInsight’s Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 65+ active players working to develop 70+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease treatment.

• The leading Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Companies such as Sanofi, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., United Therapeutics Corporation, Verona Pharma plc, Immunotek, Yungjin Pharm. Co., Ltd., Pulmotect, Inc., Tetherex Pharmaceutical, CSL Behring, Grifols Biologicals, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Genentech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, EmeraMed, Afimmune, Mereo BioPharma, Synairgen, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Quercegen Pharmaceuticals LLC, Regend Therapeutics, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Pulmatrix, Eisai, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, 3SBio, OmniSpirant, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Brickell Biotech, others.

• Promising Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapies such as Astegolimab, REGEND001 Autologous Therapy Product, High dose or normal dose staphylococcus albicans, Ensifentrine, Benralizumab, Tiotropium Bromide Combined With Odaterol, and others.

Respiratory Diseases Emerging Drugs Profile

• Benralizumab: AstraZeneca

Benralizumab is a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody of the isotype IgG1k immunoglobulin that specifically binds to the alpha chain of the interleukin-5 receptor (IL-5R) expressed on eosinophils and basophils. It inhibits the binding of IL-5 as well as the hetero-oligomerization of the alpha and beta subunits of the IL-5R, thus blocking, signal transduction. Besides, it is an afucosylated IgG, which gives it a high affinity for the FcγRIIIα receptor in natural killer cells, macrophages, and neutrophils. In the TH2-high phenotype, IL-5 presents a central role as it is responsible for eosinophil differentiation, survival, activation, and migration to the lungs. The drug is currently in Phase III stage of its clinical trial evaluation to treat COPD.

• Dupilumab: Sanofi

Dupilumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody of the immunoglobulin G4 subclass that binds to the interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor, inhibiting the receptor signaling pathways. As an interleukin-4 receptor alpha antagonist, dupilumab inhibits the signaling of pro-inflammatory cytokines, called interleukins (IL) that induce inflammatory and immunological reactions in several atopic or allergic conditions, such as eczema, allergic reactions, and rhinosinusitis. Dupilumab was generated by recombinant DNA technology in Chinese Hamster Ovary cell suspension culture. Dupilumab is under investigation for its potential therapeutic use in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and is currently in the Phase III stage of development.

• Tezepelumab: Amgen

Tezepelumab (Tezspire) is a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that works on the primary source of inflammation: the airway epithelium, which is the first point of contact for viruses, allergens, pollutants, and other environmental insults. Specifically, TEZSPIRE targets and blocks TSLP, a key epithelial cytokine that sits at the top of multiple inflammatory cascades and initiates an overreactive immune response to allergic, eosinophilic, and other types of airway inflammation associated with severe asthma. TSLP is released in response to multiple triggers associated with asthma exacerbations, including allergens, viruses, and other airborne particles. Expression of TSLP is increased in the airways of patients with asthma and has been correlated with disease severity. Blocking TSLP may prevent the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines by immune cells, resulting in the prevention of asthma exacerbations and improved asthma control. Tezspire is being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca and is currently being evaluated in Phase II to treat patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

• SNG001: Synairgen

SNG001 boosts antiviral responses in the lungs, has a beneficial effect on lung function, and in more difficult to treat patients, improves asthma control during cold infections. The drug is currently being evaluated in the Phase II stage of development to treat patients with COPD.

• GSK3923868: GlaxoSmithKline

GSK3923868, is a PI4kβ inhibitor in development as a treatment for viral COPD exacerbations. It belongs to the class of antiasthmatics. The drug acts as a 1-phosphatidylinositol-4-kinase inhibitor. Currently, the drug is in Phase I of its clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Companies

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Intramuscular

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Recombinant fusion proteins

• Small molecule

• Monoclonal antibody

• Peptide

Scope of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

