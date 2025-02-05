MCAN Health Launches Assurance Coverage: A New Standard for Medical Travel in Turkey MCAN Health Assurance Coverage Key Benefits Gülsultan Doğan, the founder of MCAN Health

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCAN Health has always been at the forefront of innovation in medical travel, consistently taking the first steps to enhance patient safety and comfort.As the first internationally accredited medical travel company in Turkey, MCAN Health has set industry benchmarks in patient care and service excellence. Since its foundation in 2015, it has been the first company to provide medical travel insurance, ensuring patients receive comprehensive protection throughout their journey.MCAN Health was also the first to introduce nurse services in hotels, guaranteeing continuous post-operative care for international patients. It leads the way in environmentally friendly practices, utilizing hybrid electric vehicles to minimize its carbon footprint.Beyond protecting the environment, MCAN Health is deeply committed to giving back to society—sponsoring international internships for medical students as part of its dedication to the next generation of healthcare professionals.Now, MCAN Health is proud to introduce another groundbreaking initiative: MCAN Assurance Coverage—a new level of support designed to enhance patient confidence and security throughout their medical journey.What is MCAN Health Assurance Coverage?MCAN Health Assurance Coverage is a comprehensive program designed to offer additional support and reassurance to international patients. It addresses potential concerns related to revision needs or unexpected treatment-related complications to provide clarity and reliable care throughout the medical process.This initiative is not an insurance policy but rather an extension of MCAN Health’s patient-first approach. By offering structured support and practical solutions, it allows patients to concentrate fully on their recovery without the added stress of managing unexpected situations alone. With this added layer of care, MCAN Health reinforces its dedication to creating a supportive and reassuring environment for those seeking medical treatment abroad.Key Benefits for PatientsMCAN Health Assurance Coverage offers added support to patients during their medical journey. It is designed to address situations that may require additional care, providing practical solutions to help make the process smoother.Key aspects of the program include:Additional Care When Needed: In cases where a revision or further treatment is required, the program provides structured support to help patients navigate the process with ease.Support for Longer Recovery Periods: If complications arise that require an extended stay, patients can access resources that make their recovery abroad more manageable.Clear and Transparent Approach: The program is built on straightforward policies, helping patients understand how it works and what they can rely on throughout their journey.This program reinforces MCAN Health’s dedication to comprehensive care, creating an added layer of confidence for patients traveling abroad for medical procedures.Gülsultan Doğan: “MCAN Health has always prioritized creating a safe and supportive experience for our patients”Gülsultan Doğan, the founder of MCAN Health, explains how this new initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to supporting patients at every step: “MCAN Health has always prioritized creating a safe and supportive experience for our patients. The Assurance Coverage reflects our commitment to making every aspect of medical travel more secure and reassuring. Your peace of mind matters as much to us as achieving the best possible outcomes.”Why Assurance Matters in Medical TravelUndergoing medical procedures abroad is a decision that involves careful planning and consideration. Patients often have concerns about what might happen after their treatment, how unexpected complications might be handled, or whether they’ll face financial uncertainties along the way. These are natural and valid worries for anyone embarking on medical travel.Recognizing the importance of addressing these concerns, MCAN Health has developed its Assurance Coverage program to provide practical solutions in such scenarios. This initiative offers a well-structured support system that helps patients feel prepared for unforeseen challenges, ensuring they have access to the resources they need when it matters most.By introducing this program, MCAN Health reinforces its position as a leader in patient-focused medical travel. It reflects the organization’s commitment to raising the standards of care, emphasizing trust, reliability, and comprehensive support throughout the process. For patients, this means greater confidence in their decision to seek treatment abroad, knowing they are backed by a system designed with their well-being in mind.Building on a Foundation of TrustMCAN Health has built its reputation on open communication and patient-centered care. With services like multilingual support and comprehensive aftercare, the organization is dedicated to making every aspect of the medical travel experience as smooth and supportive as possible.The introduction of Assurance Coverage strengthens this commitment by addressing key concerns that may arise during treatment abroad. It provides practical solutions designed to support patients, reflecting MCAN Health’s focus on prioritizing care beyond the procedure itself. Through this initiative, patients can feel confident knowing their well-being is always a top priority.About MCAN HealthMCAN Health, based in Istanbul, Turkey, is an internationally recognized medical travel company offering advanced treatments, including hair transplant in Turkey , plastic surgery, dental care, and weight-loss procedures. Known for combining medical expertise with a patient-centered approach, MCAN Health has become a trusted name for individuals seeking high-quality care abroad.Accredited by TEMOS and supported by a multilingual team, MCAN Health is dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences. With transparent pricing and comprehensive aftercare services, the organization places patient satisfaction and well-being at the core of its mission.

