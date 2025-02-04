B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Emerging Drugs, Pipeline Insights, Companies | DelveInsight

B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Report

• In January 2025:- Hoffmann-La Roche:- This is an open-label, single arm, multicenter, dose finding, Phase Ib study in order to assess the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and/or recommended Phase II dose (RP2D) for this combination treatment and to evaluate the general safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of this combination treatment in adult patients.

• In January 2025:- Bayer:- The purpose of this study was to evaluate whether copanlisib in combination with rituximab is superior to placebo in combination with rituximab in prolonging progression free survival (PFS) in patients with relapsed iNHL who have received one or more lines of treatment, including rituximab and who either had a treatment-free interval of ≥ 12 months after completion of the last rituximab-containing treatment, or who are unwilling to receive chemotherapy/for whom chemotherapy is contraindicated on reason of age, comorbidities, and/or residual toxicity.

• In January 2025:- Ryvu Therapeutics SA:- The study consists of 3 parts, to investigate MEN173 in combination with glofitamab in patients who are naïve to treatment with an anti-CD3xCD20 bispecific antibody (group 1) or MEN1703 alone in patients who have exhausted all standard treatment options (group 2).

• DelveInsight’s B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment.

• The leading B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Companies such as Xencor, MEI Pharma, Celldex Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Mustang Bio, Novartis, Loxo Oncology, Genmab, Nkarta, Nurix Therapeutics, Prelude Therapeutics, and others.

• Promising B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapies such as CD19 CAR-T cells, HY004, Glofitamab, Atezolizumab, Obinutuzumab, Copanlisib (Aliqopa, BAY80-6946), Rituximab, Odronextamab, DZD8586, IMPT-314, and others.

B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Emerging Drugs Profile

• Valemetostat: Daiichi Sankyo

Valemetostat is an investigational and potential first-in-class EZH1/2 dual inhibitor in phase II clinical development for hematologic cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), and Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), including adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL/L), peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), and B-cell lymphomas.

• MB-106: Mustang Bio

MB-106 is a CD20-targeted autologous CAR T cell therapy developed for the treatment of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (B-NHLs) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This therapy, optimized as a third-generation CAR derived from a fully human antibody, has shown promising results in clinical trials. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

• CB-010: Caribou Biosciences

CB-010, our lead clinical-stage program, is an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy designed for patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL). It is the first known allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy in clinical trials to incorporate a PD-1 knockout, utilizing a genome-editing strategy aimed at enhancing antitumor activity by preventing premature CAR-T cell exhaustion. The manufacturing process for CB-010 involves three key edits using Cas9 chRDNA guides: knocking out the TRAC gene to remove the T cell receptor, site-specific insertion of an anti-CD19 CAR into the TRAC gene, and knocking out PD-1. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of r/r B-NHL.

• LP-284: Lantern Pharma

LP-284 is an innovative small molecule drug developed by Lantern Pharma, designed to selectively target cancer cells with mutations in DNA damage repair pathways. Its development is accelerated by AI and biological modeling through Lantern's RADR platform. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to LP-284 for treating high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL) with MYC and BCL2 rearrangements. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial.

B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Companies

Xencor, MEI Pharma, Celldex Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Mustang Bio, Novartis, Loxo Oncology, Genmab, Nkarta, Nurix Therapeutics, Prelude Therapeutics, and others

B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Parenteral

• Topical

B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Recombinant fusion proteins

• Small molecule

• Monoclonal antibody

• Peptide

• Polymer

• Gene therapy

Scope of the B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Companies- Xencor, MEI Pharma, Celldex Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Mustang Bio, Novartis, Loxo Oncology, Genmab, Nkarta, Nurix Therapeutics, Prelude Therapeutics, and others.

• B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapies- CD19 CAR-T cells, HY004, Glofitamab, Atezolizumab, Obinutuzumab, Copanlisib (Aliqopa, BAY80-6946), Rituximab, Odronextamab, DZD8586, IMPT-314, and others.

• B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Drug name: Company name

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. Valemetostat: Daiichi Sankyo

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. CB-010: Caribou Biosciences

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Drug name: Company name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Key Companies

21. B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Key Products

22. B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma- Unmet Needs

23. B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Analyst Views

26. B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Key Companies

27. Appendix

