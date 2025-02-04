HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Emerging Drugs, Pipeline Insights and Companies
HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Explore the comprehensive insights by DelveInsight and stay ahead in understanding the HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Treatment Landscape. Click here to read more @ HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Outlook
Key Takeaways from the HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Report
• In January 2025:- SUNHO (CHINA) Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd;- This clinical study is a randomized, multicenter Phase II/III clinical study to investigate the efficacy of IAH0968 in combination or not in combination with the CAPEOX regimen in the treatment of subjects with HER2-expressing advanced/metastatic solid tumors and gastric cancer. The study is divided into two study phases: a Phase II clinical study and a Phase III clinical study.
• In January 2025:- Jazz Pharmaceuticals:- This study is being done to find out if zanidatamab, when given with chemotherapy plus or minus tislelizumab, is safe and works better than trastuzumab given with chemotherapy. The patients in this study will have advanced human epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2)-positive stomach and esophageal cancers that are no longer treatable with surgery (unresectable) or chemoradiation, and/or have grown or spread to other parts of the body (metastatic).
• DelveInsight’s HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer treatment.
• The leading HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Companies such as Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Pieris Pharmaceuticals, BioInvent International, Daiichi Sankyo|AstraZeneca, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc., Acepodia Biotech, Inc., Klus Pharma Inc., Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Celularity Incorporated, Hoffmann-La Roche, DualityBio Inc., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Bavarian Nordic and others.
• Promising HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapies such as YH32367, PF00299804, BDC-1001, Nivolumab, HM781-36B (Poziotinib), Paclitaxel, Trastuzumab and others.
Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer treatments. Download for updates and be a part of the revolution in cancer care @ HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Clinical Trials Assessment
HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile
• SHR-A1811: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.
SHR-A1811 is a novel anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that features an optimized molecular design to enhance plasma stability and bystander effect. Hengrui Pharma is currently conducting more than 10 clinical studies of SHR-A1811 from phase 1 to phase 3 to evaluate its safety and efficacy as single agent or combination therapy in a wide variety of cancer indications. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.
• Cinrebafusp alfa: Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Cinrebafusp alfa (PRS-343) is a 4-1BB/HER2 fusion protein comprising 4-1BB-targeting Anticalin proteins and a HER2-targeting antibody. The drug candidate is currently in phase 2 development for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors. In phase 1 studies, cinrebafusp alfa has shown an acceptable safety profile at all doses tested with no dose-limiting toxicities. The bispecific also showed a dose response and a 4-1BB-driven mechanism of action based on clinical benefit and pharmacodynamic correlates. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.
• BI-1607: BioInvent International
BI-1607 is an FcγRIIB-blocking antibody that differs from BI-1206 (BioInvent’s clinical-stage FcγRIIB antibody) in that it has been engineered for reduced Fc-binding to FcγRs. Preclinical proof-of-concept data indicate that combined treatment with BI-1607 may both enhance efficacy of current anti-HER2 regimens and increase response rates in patients no longer responding to anti-HER2-directed therapies such as trastuzumab. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.
Learn more about HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Drugs opportunities in our groundbreaking HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Research and development projects @ HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Unmet Needs
HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Companies
Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Pieris Pharmaceuticals, BioInvent International, Daiichi Sankyo|AstraZeneca, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc., Acepodia Biotech, Inc., Klus Pharma Inc., Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Celularity Incorporated, Hoffmann-La Roche, DualityBio Inc., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Bavarian Nordic and others.
HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
• Oral
• Intravenous
• Subcutaneous
• Parenteral
• Topical
HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
• Recombinant fusion proteins
• Small molecule
• Monoclonal antibody
• Peptide
• Polymer
• Gene therapy
Discover the latest advancements in HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed about how we're transforming the future of oncology @ HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-positive-gastric-cancer-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr
Scope of the HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Report
• Coverage- Global
• HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Companies- Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Pieris Pharmaceuticals, BioInvent International, Daiichi Sankyo|AstraZeneca, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc., Acepodia Biotech, Inc., Klus Pharma Inc., Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Celularity Incorporated, Hoffmann-La Roche, DualityBio Inc., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Bavarian Nordic and others.
• HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapies- YH32367, PF00299804, BDC-1001, Nivolumab, HM781-36B (Poziotinib), Paclitaxel, Trastuzumab and others.
• HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
• HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
For a detailed overview of our latest research findings and future plans, read the full details of HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline on our website @ HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Emerging Drugs and Companies- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-positive-gastric-cancer-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr
Table of Content
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer: Overview
4. Pipeline Therapeutics
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)
8. SHR-A1811: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.
9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
11. Cinrebafusp alfa: Pieris Pharmaceuticals
12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
13. Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)
14. BI-1607: BioInvent International
15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
17. Drug Name: Company Name
18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
19. Inactive Products
20. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Key Companies
21. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Key Products
22. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer- Unmet Needs
23. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers
24. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
25. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Analyst Views
26. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Key Companies
27. Appendix
List of Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2025
Surgical Lasers Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-lasers-market
Intraocular Lens Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/top-companies-in-the-intraocular-lens-market
Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myeloproliferative-neoplasms-market
Skin Neoplasm Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nonmelanoma-skin-cancer-market
Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking - https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/competitive-benchmarking-services
Microscopy Device Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/microscopy-device-market
Pacemakers Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pacemakers-market
Urea Cycle Disorders Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/urea-cycle-disorder-market
Novel Drug Delivery Devices Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/novel-drug-delivery-devices
Nk Cell Therapy Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/infographics/nk-cell-therapy-market
Surgical Mask & Respirator Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-mask-respirator-market
Lymphoedema Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lymphoedema-market
Phototherapies For Psoriasis Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/phototherapy-devices-market
Sepsis Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sepsis-market
Bone Growth Stimulator Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/bone-growth-stimulators-market
Antibody Drug Conjugate Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/antibody-drug-conjugate-market
Overactive Bladder Syndrome Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/underactive-bladder-market
Medical Marijuana Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/medical-marijuana-market
Lactose Intolerance Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lactose-intolerance-market
Catheter Stabilization Devices Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/catheter-stabilization-securement-device-market
Dyspepsia Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/functional-dyspepsia-pipeline-insight
Total Knee Arthroplasty Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/knee-reconstruction-devices-market
About Us
DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.
Yash Bhardwaj
DelveInsight
+91 9650213330
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.