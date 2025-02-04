HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Emerging Drugs, Pipeline Insights and Companies

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Report

• In January 2025:- SUNHO (CHINA) Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd;- This clinical study is a randomized, multicenter Phase II/III clinical study to investigate the efficacy of IAH0968 in combination or not in combination with the CAPEOX regimen in the treatment of subjects with HER2-expressing advanced/metastatic solid tumors and gastric cancer. The study is divided into two study phases: a Phase II clinical study and a Phase III clinical study.

• In January 2025:- Jazz Pharmaceuticals:- This study is being done to find out if zanidatamab, when given with chemotherapy plus or minus tislelizumab, is safe and works better than trastuzumab given with chemotherapy. The patients in this study will have advanced human epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2)-positive stomach and esophageal cancers that are no longer treatable with surgery (unresectable) or chemoradiation, and/or have grown or spread to other parts of the body (metastatic).

• DelveInsight’s HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer treatment.

The leading HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Companies such as Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Pieris Pharmaceuticals, BioInvent International, Daiichi Sankyo|AstraZeneca, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc., Acepodia Biotech, Inc., Klus Pharma Inc., Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Celularity Incorporated, Hoffmann-La Roche, DualityBio Inc., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Bavarian Nordic and others.

Promising HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapies such as YH32367, PF00299804, BDC-1001, Nivolumab, HM781-36B (Poziotinib), Paclitaxel, Trastuzumab and others.

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

• SHR-A1811: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

SHR-A1811 is a novel anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that features an optimized molecular design to enhance plasma stability and bystander effect. Hengrui Pharma is currently conducting more than 10 clinical studies of SHR-A1811 from phase 1 to phase 3 to evaluate its safety and efficacy as single agent or combination therapy in a wide variety of cancer indications. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.

• Cinrebafusp alfa: Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Cinrebafusp alfa (PRS-343) is a 4-1BB/HER2 fusion protein comprising 4-1BB-targeting Anticalin proteins and a HER2-targeting antibody. The drug candidate is currently in phase 2 development for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors. In phase 1 studies, cinrebafusp alfa has shown an acceptable safety profile at all doses tested with no dose-limiting toxicities. The bispecific also showed a dose response and a 4-1BB-driven mechanism of action based on clinical benefit and pharmacodynamic correlates. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.

• BI-1607: BioInvent International

BI-1607 is an FcγRIIB-blocking antibody that differs from BI-1206 (BioInvent’s clinical-stage FcγRIIB antibody) in that it has been engineered for reduced Fc-binding to FcγRs. Preclinical proof-of-concept data indicate that combined treatment with BI-1607 may both enhance efficacy of current anti-HER2 regimens and increase response rates in patients no longer responding to anti-HER2-directed therapies such as trastuzumab. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Companies

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Pieris Pharmaceuticals, BioInvent International, Daiichi Sankyo|AstraZeneca, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc., Acepodia Biotech, Inc., Klus Pharma Inc., Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Celularity Incorporated, Hoffmann-La Roche, DualityBio Inc., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Bavarian Nordic and others.

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Parenteral

• Topical

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Recombinant fusion proteins

• Small molecule

• Monoclonal antibody

• Peptide

• Polymer

• Gene therapy

Scope of the HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Companies- Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Pieris Pharmaceuticals, BioInvent International, Daiichi Sankyo|AstraZeneca, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc., Acepodia Biotech, Inc., Klus Pharma Inc., Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Celularity Incorporated, Hoffmann-La Roche, DualityBio Inc., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Bavarian Nordic and others.

• HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapies- YH32367, PF00299804, BDC-1001, Nivolumab, HM781-36B (Poziotinib), Paclitaxel, Trastuzumab and others.

• HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. SHR-A1811: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. Cinrebafusp alfa: Pieris Pharmaceuticals

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

14. BI-1607: BioInvent International

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Drug Name: Company Name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Key Companies

21. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Key Products

22. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer- Unmet Needs

23. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Analyst Views

26. HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Key Companies

27. Appendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

