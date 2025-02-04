Alfalfa Hay Market anticipated to reach US$23.423 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.74%

Alfalfa Hay Market

The alfalfa hay market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% from US$18.585 billion in 2025 to US$23.423 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the alfalfa hay market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$23.423 billion by 2030.A key driver for the alfalfa hay market is the increasing demand for high-quality forage in livestock industries, particularly in dairy and meat production, where alfalfa's high protein and nutrient content support optimal animal health and productivity. Increasing global livestock populations and a growing focus on efficient animal nutrition boost demand.The global agriculture industry is tasked with ensuring food security more than ever. The world population is expected to grow by 2.3 billion people between 2009 and 2050. Population growth is projected to be primarily driven by developments in developing nations, with sub-Saharan Africa expected to see the fastest growth rate at +114%. In contrast, East and South East Asia are anticipated to experience the slowest growth at +13%. Further, urban areas are estimated to account for 70% of the global population in 2050, up from 49% at present.Additionally, the per capita income in 2050 is projected to be a multiple of current levels. As the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations stated, feeding a population of 9.1 billion people in 2050 would require raising overall food production by some 70% between 2005/07 and 2050.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/alfalfa-hay-market Based on product type, the alfalfa hay market is divided into bales, cubes, and pellets. Bales are the most common form, large and rectangular for easy storage and transport. Cubes are smaller, uniform blocks, often preferred for easier handling and feeding, especially in smaller operations. Pellets are highly compressed and ground into small, cylindrical shapes, ideal for storage and automated feeding due to their compact size and easy dispensing.By application type, the alfalfa hay market is segmented into dairy/meat animal feed, horse feed , poultry feed, and others. Animal feed for dairy and meat animals is the biggest category, with alfalfa serving as an important ingredient in the diet of livestock because of its high nutritional content. Alfalfa hay is also used extensively in horse food to supply vital nutrients and fiber. Though less prevalent in poultry diets, it can be incorporated to boost their diets. Other uses are as pet food, organic fertilizer, and small animal bedding.Based on distribution channel the market is divided into two segments, namely, online and offline. Offline channels are anticipated to be dominant, such as farm supply stores, feed mills, and local dealers and distributors. These are traditional channels with direct customer access and local distribution. However, online channels are increasingly gaining importance, with convenience and accessibility provided by e-commerce platforms and company websites.Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is poised to hold a substantial share of the alfalfa hay market, owing to the rising meat exports. For instance, according to the China International Import Expo Bureau, National Exhibition and Convention Centre (Shanghai), China has stepped up efforts to diversify beef imports in 2024, with more exporters in countries such as Australia and Russia being approved to sell beef to China. Chinese observers further stated that this will help reduce market fluctuations due to over-reliance on any single market while providing more opportunities for other countries through high-level opening-up.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global alfalfa hay market that have been covered are Barr-Ag Ltd., Cubeit Hay Company, and Hill Top Farmers, Alf Nutrição Animal, Al Dahra Acx, Inc. among others.The market analytics report segments the global alfalfa hay market on the following basis:• By Product Typeo Baleso Cubeso Pellets• By Application Typeo Dairy/Meat animal feedo Horse Feedo Poultry Feedo Others• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-Pacific• Companies Profiledo EBarr-Ag Ltd.o Cubeit Hay Companyo Alf Nutrição Animalo Al Dahra Acx, Inc.o Hill Top Farmerso Alfalfa Monegros S.L.o Gruppo Carlio Forbes Lucerneo Sl Follen Companyo Border Valley Trading 