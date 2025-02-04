Dr. Harina Thyriar And Harina Optométristes Have Won The 2025 Award of Excellence From ThreeBestRated®
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Harina Thyriar and HARINA Optométristes have once again raised the bar in the field of optometry, being honored with the 2025 ThreeBestRated® Top Optometrists in Montreal award. This marks yet another milestone in a series of accolades, including the dual wins in the Best of Montreal Gold 2024 awards for Best Optometrist in Montreal and Best Eyeglasses Store in Montreal.
“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our patients and the community,” said Dr. Harina. “Each award inspires us to keep redefining the standard of excellence in eye care and service.”
A Bold Vision: ACUITÉ VISUELLE at Royalmount
In 2024, Dr. Harina expanded her mission to elevate optometric care with the grand opening of A\V - ACUITÉ VISUELLE in the iconic ROYALMOUNT shopping district, Canada’s first 100% carbon-neutral development. This cutting-edge boutique optometry clinic stands as a bold statement of innovation, sustainability, and luxury. With a curated selection of exclusive designer eyewear and advanced eye care technology, A\V embodies her vision of making exceptional eye care both an art and a science.
“The opening of ACUITÉ VISUELLE was a dream realized—a perfect blend of sustainability and luxury in optometry, designed to serve our community in new, inspiring ways,” said Dr. Harina.
A Journey Defined by Passion and Excellence
Dr. Harina’s love for optometry began over 20 years ago, rooted in her fascination with the complexities of eye health. This passion led her to earn her Doctorate in Optometry from the Université de Montréal in 2012, and she has since become a trailblazer in the field.
Through her clinics, Dr. Harina has touched the lives of over 65,000 patients, logging more than 20,000 hours of hands-on experience. Her comprehensive education includes a residency in ocular health at the Institut de l’œil des Laurentides and externships at LASIK MD and the VA Syracuse Medical Center in New York. Her dedication to research and innovation has earned her accolades like the Best Clinical Research Award from Banque Nationale du Canada.
Two Locations, One Mission
Between HARINA Optométristes in Centre Rockland and A\V - ACUITÉ VISUELLE at Royalmount, Dr. Harina is redefining the optometry experience. HARINA Optométristes offers full-service eye care, AI-powered exams, and same-day glasses, while A\V elevates boutique eye care with its exclusive approach and eco-conscious design.
Both clinics reflect her unwavering commitment to providing premium, patient-centered care with cutting-edge technology and an extensive selection of luxury eyewear.
Empowering the Community
Beyond her clinics, Dr. Harina is an active supporter of the Mont-Royal community, sponsoring local events and giving back through initiatives like her contributions to the Fondation CHU Sainte-Justine. Her clinics proudly operate as woman-owned businesses, promoting diversity, empowerment, and mentorship for future optometrists.
About HARINA Optométristes and A\V - ACUITÉ VISUELLE
HARINA Optométristes is a trusted name in Montreal, offering a full suite of services, including emergency eye care, comprehensive examinations, and contact lens fittings. With the recent addition of A\V - ACUITÉ VISUELLE, patients now have access to even more exclusive services, combining luxury and sustainability.
To learn more or to book an appointment, visit harina.ca or av.ca.
Dr. Harina Thyriar
“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our patients and the community,” said Dr. Harina. “Each award inspires us to keep redefining the standard of excellence in eye care and service.”
A Bold Vision: ACUITÉ VISUELLE at Royalmount
In 2024, Dr. Harina expanded her mission to elevate optometric care with the grand opening of A\V - ACUITÉ VISUELLE in the iconic ROYALMOUNT shopping district, Canada’s first 100% carbon-neutral development. This cutting-edge boutique optometry clinic stands as a bold statement of innovation, sustainability, and luxury. With a curated selection of exclusive designer eyewear and advanced eye care technology, A\V embodies her vision of making exceptional eye care both an art and a science.
“The opening of ACUITÉ VISUELLE was a dream realized—a perfect blend of sustainability and luxury in optometry, designed to serve our community in new, inspiring ways,” said Dr. Harina.
A Journey Defined by Passion and Excellence
Dr. Harina’s love for optometry began over 20 years ago, rooted in her fascination with the complexities of eye health. This passion led her to earn her Doctorate in Optometry from the Université de Montréal in 2012, and she has since become a trailblazer in the field.
Through her clinics, Dr. Harina has touched the lives of over 65,000 patients, logging more than 20,000 hours of hands-on experience. Her comprehensive education includes a residency in ocular health at the Institut de l’œil des Laurentides and externships at LASIK MD and the VA Syracuse Medical Center in New York. Her dedication to research and innovation has earned her accolades like the Best Clinical Research Award from Banque Nationale du Canada.
Two Locations, One Mission
Between HARINA Optométristes in Centre Rockland and A\V - ACUITÉ VISUELLE at Royalmount, Dr. Harina is redefining the optometry experience. HARINA Optométristes offers full-service eye care, AI-powered exams, and same-day glasses, while A\V elevates boutique eye care with its exclusive approach and eco-conscious design.
Both clinics reflect her unwavering commitment to providing premium, patient-centered care with cutting-edge technology and an extensive selection of luxury eyewear.
Empowering the Community
Beyond her clinics, Dr. Harina is an active supporter of the Mont-Royal community, sponsoring local events and giving back through initiatives like her contributions to the Fondation CHU Sainte-Justine. Her clinics proudly operate as woman-owned businesses, promoting diversity, empowerment, and mentorship for future optometrists.
About HARINA Optométristes and A\V - ACUITÉ VISUELLE
HARINA Optométristes is a trusted name in Montreal, offering a full suite of services, including emergency eye care, comprehensive examinations, and contact lens fittings. With the recent addition of A\V - ACUITÉ VISUELLE, patients now have access to even more exclusive services, combining luxury and sustainability.
To learn more or to book an appointment, visit harina.ca or av.ca.
Dr. Harina Thyriar
Harina Optométristes
+1 514-427-4621
info@harina.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.