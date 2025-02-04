Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market is set for steady growth, with a robust CAGR anticipated by 2034, estimates DelveInsight

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Drugs Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Neurofibromatosis Type 2, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Report

• According to DelveInsight’s epidemiology model, in the US, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Neurofibromatosis Type 2 were approximately 10.6 thousand in 2023. This number is anticipated to rise during the forecast period (2024-2034), driven by increased awareness and screening, along with the aging population.

• Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Neurofibromatosis Type 2, with approximately 1,359 cases in 2023, followed by the UK with approximately 1,185 cases, and France with nearly 1,139 cases.

• Among the age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Neurofibromatosis Type 2 in the US in 2023, the highest cases were observed in Adults with approximately 8,897 as compared to Children and Adolescents with nearly 1,695.

• In 2023, the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Neurofibromatosis Type 2 in Japan was 813 among the 7MM.

• In 2023, tumor-specific categories included Vestibular Schwannoma (CN8-NST), Trigeminal Schwannomas (CN5-NST), intracranial meningioma, and Spinal nerve sheath tumor. Notably, Vestibular Schwannoma (CN8-NST) had the highest prevalence with around 708 cases reported in Japan.

• The leading Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Companies such as Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shandong Simcere-Medgenn Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, and others.

• Promising Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Therapies such as REC-2282, HLX-1502, Vismodegib, Capivasertib, Brigatinib, Neratinib, and others

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Total Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Tumor-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Insights

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 (NF2) presents with management dilemmas, as the current treatment options for NF2-related tumors provide only temporary benefits, and there are no FDA-approved pharmacologic therapies. The mainstay of management of NF2 is the surgical removal of symptomatic cranial and spinal tumors with regular monitoring. Tumors developing inside the brain and spinal cord can place a strain on the body and shorten life expectancy.

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Emerging Drugs

• REC-2282: Recursion Pharmaceuticals

REC-2282 is a CNS-penetrant, orally bioavailable small-molecule pan-HDAC inhibitor in development for Neurofibromatosis Type 2-mutated meningiomas. Demonstrating good tolerability, including long-term dosing, it potentially offers reduced cardiac toxicity compared to existing HDAC inhibitors. Its unique attributes include oral bioavailability and CNS penetrance, distinguishing it from approved therapies. In June 2022, the initiation of the Phase II/III POPLAR-Neurofibromatosis Type 2 clinical trial was announced at the Children's Tumor Foundation NF Conference, evaluating REC-2282 for progressive Neurofibromatosis Type 2-mutated meningiomas. In October 2021, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for REC-2282, which also holds Orphan Drug designations from both the FDA and the European Commission for Neurofibromatosis Type 2-mutated meningiomas.

• VT3989: Vivace Therapeutics

VT3989 has demonstrated efficacy as a monotherapy against tumors reliant on Hippo pathway dysfunction and shows promise in combination with other anti-cancer therapies across various tumor types. In April 2023, Vivace Therapeutics presented initial clinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. Results from a Phase 1 study of this first-in-class TEAD autopalmitoylation inhibitor indicated that VT3989 was well tolerated, yielding durable antitumor responses in patients with advanced malignant mesothelioma and tumors associated with Neurofibromatosis Type 2 mutations. These findings, showcased during an oral plenary session at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, emphasized VT3989's strong synergistic activity with osimertinib, particularly in enhancing tumor growth inhibition in EGFR mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) xenograft models, including the HCC827 model known for its sensitivity to osimertinib.

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Treatment Market

The treatment landscape for Neurofibromatosis Type 2 primarily involves targeted therapies, such as MEK inhibitors, which disrupt the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling pathway often activated in Neurofibromatosis Type 2-related tumors. Additionally, histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors are being explored for their potential to alter gene expression and inhibit tumor growth in Neurofibromatosis Type 2-mutated meningiomas. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors may also play a role, particularly in managing associated tumors by targeting aberrant signaling pathways. Emerging therapies, including TEAD inhibitors that specifically disrupt transcriptional activity linked to Hippo pathway dysfunction, represent a novel approach to address the underlying molecular mechanisms driving Neurofibromatosis Type 2. Collectively, these drug classes highlight a shift towards precision medicine in Neurofibromatosis Type 2 treatment, focusing on the unique genetic and molecular profiles of the tumors..

Scope of the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Companies- Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shandong Simcere-Medgenn Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, and others.

• Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Therapies- REC-2282, HLX-1502, Vismodegib, Capivasertib, Brigatinib, Neratinib, and others

• Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

• Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Neurofibromatosis Type 2

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Neurofibromatosis Type 2

4. Neurofibromatosis Type 2: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Neurofibromatosis Type 2: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Treatment

11. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Marketed Products

12. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Emerging Therapies

13. Neurofibromatosis Type 2: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Neurofibromatosis Type 2

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

