ALL(H)OURS Charges into 2025 with Their Third Mini-Album, SMOKE POINT

Photo Credit: EDEN Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALL(H)OURS, EDEN Entertainment’s sensational K-pop boy group, has released their THIRD MINI ALBUM, Smoke Point . This new mini-album represents the temperature at which an oil begins to smoke, symbolizing ALL(H)OURS’ continued rise in their temperature through their previous albums, ALL OURS and WITNESS. With SMOKE POINT, ALL(H)OURS is set to boil and smoke.“Through our THIRD MINI ALBUM [Smoke Point] promotion, we plan to show a more upgraded performance and showcase the unique color of ALL(H)OURS. With the bright mood of ' Graffiti ' and slightly heavier, powerful charisma of "GIMME GIMME,' our double title track, we believe listeners will be able to fully experience the sweet and bold contrast of ALL(H)OURS.”- KUNHO, member of ALL(H)OURSSmoke Point opens with the introductory track, “Smoke Point,” which introduces a new sound design featuring a combination of synth bass grooves and a powerful new jack swing rhythm. The EP has a double-title track, the first “Graffiti,” released on January 17th to raise anticipation of the album. The second title track, “GIMME GIMME,” is a dance track built around a straight combination of wild guitar riff, explosive bass, and drums. “Graffiti” and “GIMME GIMME” both demonstrate two distinct facets of ALL(H)OURS’ style. “Kings & Queens” features a fast-paced melody with R&B hip-hop elements, while “Freaky Fresh” expands ALL(H)OURS’ broad musical spectrum with its glitchy synth sounds that will make a strong impact on listeners.With the release of Smoke Point, ALL(H)OURS have also released a music video for “GIMME GIMMIE.” The video is set in a rural setting with the scenes filled with many futuristic elements and action sequences that include car chases, fierce battles, and of course, ALL(H)OURS’ signature powerful choreography.“Shooting the music video was so much fun. To capture the vibrant scenes, I mounted the camera directly on my body, and it wasn't just any typical camera, it was very expensive; it was over ten thousand dollars! I had seen a clip of Will Smith wearing this same camera and tech while filming Bad Boys 4, and was really excited to be filming in a similar way. Wearing the camera myself while shooting the music video was a very different and new experience for me.”- MINJE, member of ALL(H)OURSThe release of this new mini-album is just the first of many exciting things that listeners and fans can be excited about from ALL(H)OURS in 2025.ABOUT ALL(H)OURSALL(H)OURS is a South Korean boy group under EDEN Entertainment. It was founded by Cho Hae-sung, the former vice president of JYP Entertainment, who managed groups such as Stray Kids, TWICE, and ITZY. As of January 2025, EDEN Entertainment became a JYP Entertainment family label.ALL(H)OURS debuted on January 10th, 2024, with their first mini-album, ALL OURS. The group comprises seven members: KUNHO, YOUMIN, XAYDEN, MINJE, MASAMI, HYUNBIN, and ON:N. The group name, ALL(H)OURS, is a play on the phrases “all ours” and “all hours,” which represents the group’s commitment to always give their all in everything they do.The group received three Rookie award nominations from prestigious awards shows, such as Best New Male Artist at the 2024 MAMA Awards, 32nd Hanteo Music Awards, and 39th Golden Disc Awards.

ALL(H)OURS (올아워즈) 'GIMME GIMME' Official M/V

Legal Disclaimer:

