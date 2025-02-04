Halon appoints Per Åkerberg as Chairman to strengthen strategic growth

Halon appoints Per Åkerberg as new Chairman

Halon, the leading email infrastructure for service providers, is excited to announce the appointment of Per Åkerberg as the new Chairman of the Board.

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halon , the leading email infrastructure for service providers, is excited to announce the appointment of Per Åkerberg as the new Chairman of the Board. With an extensive background in scaling technology businesses and executing global strategies, Per’s leadership will be key as Halon continues to strengthen its market position and drive innovation within the email infrastructure industry.Per Åkerberg has held multiple senior executive and board roles in leading technology firms, such as Voyado, Medius, and Readsoft bringing a deep understanding of business expansion and transformation. His expertise aligns perfectly with Halon’s ambition to deliver world-class email infrastructure solutions to both large-scale senders and mailbox providers.“We are delighted that Per has accepted the chair position at Halon”. said Anders Långsved, CEO of Halon. “His strategic vision and experience will be instrumental in driving Halon’s continued innovation and global expansion. With email infrastructure evolving rapidly, Per’s leadership will help us stay ahead of the curve”.Expressing his enthusiasm, Per Åkerberg said, “I am excited to join Halon’s board at such a pivotal period in their timeline. Halon has developed a strong reputation for delivering high-performance email solutions, and I look forward to working alongside the team to accelerate growth and continue delivering value to customers on a global scale”.Per’s appointment reinforces Halon’s commitment to expanding its capabilities and solidifying its position as a leader in the email infrastructure space. His experience in fostering innovation and navigating complex market landscapes will be essential as Halon continues to enhance its offerings and remain the leader of email infrastructure.About HalonHalon is on a mission to empower service providers to control and maximize email - the world’s most essential means of digital communication. At Halon, we recognize the value email brings to your business and are committed to driving continuous innovation to ensure your success. Our goal is to set the industry standard, helping service providers achieve unparalleled results. With Halon, you get the leading email infrastructure and the best team in the email space. As we have expanded our reach globally, we maintain operations close to our clients worldwide.Media InformationFor all media inquiries, please contact Anders Långsved, CEO, Halon on tel. +46 0707 878121

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.