Halon Engage 15 unlocks dynamic email operations with Code Companion

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gothenburg, Sweden | Halon today announced the release of Halon Engage 15, the latest quarterly update to its email infrastructure platform for high-volume senders. Built for email platforms, ESPs, and operations teams, this release offers a huge step in reimagining email operations.Key features in Halon Engage 15 include:AI-Powered Code Companion - Integrated directly into Visual Studio Code, this assistant helps engineers write, debug, and maintain Halon Scripting Language (HSL) and YAML configuration faster and with greater confidence. From syntax suggestions to inline explanations, it shortens onboarding and accelerates development cycles.Smarter Delivery Insights - A completely redesigned experience for delivery monitoring. Teams can now instantly identify backoff queues, isolate problematic messages, and understand performance across tenants, campaigns, and destinations. Policy overlaps are visualized clearly to reduce confusion and speed up issue resolution.OpenMetrics monitoring endpoint - A new standards-based endpoint lets orchestration tools like Kubernetes or load balancers like HAProxy monitor container health and readiness, enabling elastic scaling and faster recovery.Additional upgrades - Native Google Cloud Pub/Sub integration, XARF over SMTP for standardized abuse reporting, refreshed dashboards, and new policy functions like UUIDv5 and Base64URL support.“As email delivery scales, so do the complexities of monitoring, diagnosing, and deploying change,” said Anders Långsved, CEO at Halon. “Halon Engage 15 helps teams move faster, with even more AI-enabled innovation than ever seen before”.This release builds on Halon’s growing portfolio of automation-first tools, following last quarter’s launch of Delivery Guru - Bounce Classification, an AI-powered feature for bounce remediation and reputation insight.About HalonHalon is on a mission to empower service providers to control and maximize email - the world’s most essential means of digital communication. At Halon, we recognize the value email brings to your business and are committed to driving continuous innovation to ensure your success. Our goal is to set the industry standard, helping service providers achieve unparalleled results. With Halon, you get the leading email infrastructure and the best team in the email space. As we have expanded our reach globally, we maintain operations close to our clients worldwide.Media InformationFor all media inquiries, please contact Anders Långsved, CEO, Halon on tel. +46 0707 878121

