Education Above All and Amrapali Partner For ‘Bejewelled Horizons’ Collection to Support Children and Youth in Need

EAA Foundation and Amrapali Showcase at DJWE 2025 Showcase of DJWE 2025 Collection

DOHA, QATAR, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Above All Foundation, one of the world’s largest foundations for development and education, is partnering with famed jewellery designer Amrapali for a special collection to be showcased at the annual Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2025. The collection, titled ‘Bejewelled Horizons’, comprises opulent and intricately designed pieces inspired by Qatar’s heritage sites combined with traditional Indian craftsmanship. The partnership represents the Foundation’s innovative approach to fundraising—merging high fashion with philanthropy to create sustainable solutions for global education challenges.

Blending jewellery design and education

The ‘Bejewelled Horizons’ collection is revered for its vibrant patterns, encompassing numerous architectural styles, while Amrapali Jewels’ distinctive jewellery draws inspiration from rich tradition and meticulous craftsmanship. The limited ‘Bejewelled Horizons’ Collection ranges from $250 to $33,150 reflecting an artful blend of cultural inspiration and luxury.

The collection represents the sixth partnership between Education Above All Foundation and world-renowned jewellery designers, with part of the proceeds allocated to the foundation’s far-reaching projects.

Taj Sulaiman, Director of Communications and Private Sector Partnerships at Education Above All Foundation said: “This collaboration with Amrapali Jewels is a testament to the impact we can create when we come together to support children in need. By blending heritage and artistry, this collection helps raise vital funds to provide education for marginalised children, giving them hope and opportunities for a better future.”

Amrapali Jewels CEO, Tarang Arora, added: “Amrapali Jewels is excited and honoured to collaborate with Education Above All Foundation. Education is close to our hearts, and it is why many of the unique pieces belonging to our founders, my father Rajiv Arora and Rajesh Ajmera, are displayed in our museum in Jaipur—to continue educating people about the art of jewellery making. This collaboration with Education Above All is an exciting progression in our belief that education uplifts and empowers, using traditional Indian craftsmanship and heritage inspired by the unique cultural influences of Qatar. Each piece has been meticulously designed specifically for the ‘Bejewelled Horizons’ Collection, with part of the proceeds dedicated to supporting EAA.”

Creating a global impact

Education Above All Foundation leverages its partnerships with global designers to support education initiatives for marginalised children. The Foundation has partnered with luxury brands, including Valentino, Hermes, Richard Mille, Chopard and Silvia Furmanovich, launching a collection of bespoke fashion jewellery at DJWE.

EAA Foundation works in more than 60 countries with a network exceeding 100 partners. The Foundation has leveraged US$3 billion in funding and supported more than 22 million children and youth accessing quality education and employment opportunities.

For more information about Education Above All Foundation, please visit www.educationaboveall.org.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Patience Rusare

Senior Media Specialist

parusare@eaa.org.qa

+974-5993-1560

Mohamed Al-Amri

Senior Media Relations Specialist

msalih@eaa.org.qa

+974-5000-9960

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education and employment opportunities. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of marginalised children and youth. EAA Foundation is comprised of the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To All (ROTA), Silatech, Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Innovation Development (ID) and Together project.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.