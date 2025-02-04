KGI Financial and Angelo Koo Drive Growth for Enterprises Revitalization, Championing Taiwan's Sustainable Development

CDIB Capital Chairman Angelo Koo highlighted that enterprises should harness their influence to nurture the concept of local revitalization, allowing it to take root and flourish.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KGI Financial Holdings has consistently dedicated itself to promoting local revitalization. As part of its efforts to foster partnerships and build a sustainable ecosystem, the company recently hosted the “ Local Revitalization Changemakers+ ” event to showcase its progress. This gathering brought together 17 exceptional local revitalization teams, along with KGI Financial Holdings’ volunteers and senior executives, to showcase a collaborative model of mutual benefit. By integrating corporate volunteers with internal and external resources, the initiative supports the improvement of business models for revitalization teams while enhancing employees’ sense of fulfillment, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability.Since 2021, KGI Financial Holdings has been driving the "Inclusive Vision" program, leveraging the expertise of its volunteers and the core strengths of the financial sector to connect stakeholders' resources and promote local revitalization across Taiwan. CDIB Capital Chairman Angelo Koo highlighted the urgent need to address Taiwan's challenges, including population decline in rural areas, aging demographics, and low birth rates. He stressed the importance of collective efforts to support local revitalization projects, strengthen regional identities, and create a foundation for balanced urban-rural development—paving the way for a sustainable future for Taiwan.In 2024, KGI Financial Holdings launched the “Local Revitalization Changemakers+” project to amplify its social impact. This initiative unites exceptional local revitalization teams from across Taiwan, identifies their challenges, and pairs them with employees whose expertise aligns with their needs. Guided by industry mentors, these collaborations develop tailored solutions to support rural revitalization.Over the past year, the project has completed three cohorts, engaging 85 corporate volunteers who contributed over 5,000 service hours. During each three-month program, volunteers applied service design principles to co-create sustainable solutions with local teams. By leveraging empathy and professional skills, they streamlined financial operations, optimized business models, and facilitated corporate partnerships. These efforts have generated more than NT$2.4 million in revenue for participating revitalization teams, marking a significant step toward sustainable rural development.KGI Financial Holdings remains dedicated to driving regional development through tangible support for local revitalization. Looking ahead, the company will continue to embrace an empathetic approach while leveraging its financial expertise to create mutual value with revitalization teams and foster sustainable growth. Angelo Koo emphasized the importance of enterprises using their influence to cultivate and strengthen the concept of local revitalization, enabling it to thrive. With a focus on fostering local connections and maintaining a global outlook, KGI Financial Holdings aspires to showcase Taiwan's unique beauty to the world.

