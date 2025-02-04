ASCM LinkedIn Live: Preparing for Supply Chain Disruptions Amid Tariff Uncertainty

ASCM hosts a LinkedIn Live on Feb 4, featuring experts sharing strategies to mitigate risks, optimize operations, and navigate evolving tariff impacts.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is hosting a critical LinkedIn Live discussion featuring supply chain experts to provide practical strategies for mitigating risk, optimizing operations, and ensuring business continuity while tariffs on goods from China are now in effect and tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods in flux.This interactive session will enable attendees to ask questions and engage with industry leaders in real-time.Featured speakers:● Abe Eshkenazi, CEO, ASCM● Douglas Kent, Executive Vice President, ASCM● Alistair Charatan, Supply Chain Expert*** Date and time: Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 11:30 AM CT ***With evolving trade policies and increasing supply chain disruptions, organizations need to adapt quickly. This session will provide actionable insights to help businesses navigate the current landscape and prepare for future challenges.To attend, click on this link --> https://www.linkedin.com/events/tariffshittinghard-supplychaine7292267093855551488/theater/ For media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.