Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,646 in the last 365 days.

ASCM LinkedIn Live: Preparing for Supply Chain Disruptions Amid Tariff Uncertainty

ASCM hosts a LinkedIn Live on Feb 4, featuring experts sharing strategies to mitigate risks, optimize operations, and navigate evolving tariff impacts.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is hosting a critical LinkedIn Live discussion featuring supply chain experts to provide practical strategies for mitigating risk, optimizing operations, and ensuring business continuity while tariffs on goods from China are now in effect and tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods in flux.

This interactive session will enable attendees to ask questions and engage with industry leaders in real-time.

Featured speakers:
● Abe Eshkenazi, CEO, ASCM
● Douglas Kent, Executive Vice President, ASCM
● Alistair Charatan, Supply Chain Expert

*** Date and time: Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 11:30 AM CT ***

With evolving trade policies and increasing supply chain disruptions, organizations need to adapt quickly. This session will provide actionable insights to help businesses navigate the current landscape and prepare for future challenges.

To attend, click on this link --> https://www.linkedin.com/events/tariffshittinghard-supplychaine7292267093855551488/theater/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gitte Willemsens
CHARLIE PESTI
gitte.w@pesti.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ASCM LinkedIn Live: Preparing for Supply Chain Disruptions Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Politics, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more