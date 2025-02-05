Smilepath Now Offers In-Person Scan Option On Top Of At-Home Kits For Clear Aligners Treatment

3D scan for custom aligner plan

With in-person scanning, the company makes clear aligners treatment more accessible while catering to diverse customer preferences across Australia.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smilepath, a leading provider of remote clear aligner solutions in Australia, has announced a new partnership with scan centers nationwide, offering customers the option to get their dental scans in person for a convenient start to their teeth straightening journey.Customers can now easily book an appointment at a partner scan center near them directly through Smilepath’s website . The scan appointment is available for a low, upfront cost of just $150 , payable online at the time of booking. This fee will be rebated towards the total cost of treatment should the customer decide to purchase a full aligner plan with Smilepath.The process is simple:1. Book an Appointment: Visit SmilePath’s website and find your nearest 3D Scan Center to book an appointment.2. Get Scanned: The partner dentist will take a fast and accurate 3D scan of your teeth.3. Start Your Journey: They will use the scan to generate a treatment plan, according to your requirements.This new option underscores Smilepath's commitment to providing affordable, convenient, and high-quality clear aligner treatment . By offering both remote impressions and in-person scanning, the company caters to a wider range of customer preferences and makes achieving a confident smile more accessible than ever.About SmilePathSmilePath is an Australian at-home clear aligner brand, trusted by millions. We are committed to providing affordable and high-quality teeth straightening solutions. Our mission is to make confident smiles accessible to everyone, with treatments that fit your lifestyle and budget.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.