proMX Group is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified

ISO/IEC 27001:2022

proMX Group passes the audit to receive the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and thus acts according to international IT security standards.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In December 2024, the Microsoft Dynamics partner was tested against the latest global information security standards and certified with the ISO/IEC 27001:2022.The certification stands for an internationally applicable norm for information security. 93 controls help companies to face the current dangers and risks of the digital as well as the physical world and keep it safe. They are categorized into organizational, people, physical and technological controls. ISO/IEC 27001:2022 focuses on information security, cyber security and data protection.Setup of an Information Security Management SystemproMX Group has established an Information Security Management System (ISMS) which is the basis for processes at the company headquarters and all subsidiaries. The management security board implements and monitors the ISMS. The board of directors, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) are all members of the management security board.All controls aim to ensure the following three protection goals:• Confidentiality: All information – about customers, employees or partners – is only accessible to authorized persons.• Integrity: It is ensured that all information is genuine, verifiable and its transmission can be proven.• Availability: Authorized users can access information and IT services at any time.“Our customers as well as our employees can trust that proMX protects their data according to the latest standards and that all processes comply with data protection and compliance regulations. The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification serves as a basis for that. I want to thank all employees for their contribution to making proMX a secure organization,” says Peter Linke, CEO of proMX Group.To make sure the ISMS is implemented now, and, in the future, all employees are involved in the process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.