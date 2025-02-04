Stroke Rehabilitation Market Growing at 9.2% CAGR Through 2034, Says Fact.MR

The introduction of home-based stroke rehabilitation programs is fueling growth in the market, as per Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2019, the assessed value of the global stroke rehabilitation market was nearly US$ 15,206.3 million. The net value is anticipated to reach around US$ 21,777.5 million in 2024. The adoption of stroke rehabilitation services on a global scale is expected to rise at a 9.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The industry is likely to reach US$ 52,284.2 million by 2034.Rising incidences of cerebral or neurological stroke and greater awareness among patients regarding the benefits and advantages of post-stroke therapies are the key factors driving the stroke rehabilitation market. The introduction of home-based stroke rehabilitation programs, particularly during the pandemic years, has also increased the adoption rate of such services by widening the client base for market players.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9625 “Multidisciplinary stroke rehab interventions and approaches have gained traction that has also strengthened the market position of big players with diverse therapy options. Market players adopting VR-based stroke rehabilitation interventions demonstrate a commitment toward innovation that attracts individuals seeking patient-centric and engaging experience,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key Takeaways from the Stroke Rehabilitation Market Study ReportThe net worth of the market in North America is estimated to be US$ 7,859 million in 2024.The United States contributes to over 90% of the North American stroke rehabilitation market and is forecasted to advance through 2034 with a 9.5% CAGR.All stroke rehabilitation service providers in East Asia are estimated to create US$ 2,085 million worth of business in 2024.China contributes almost 40% of the market revenue in East Asia and is poised to progress further at a CAGR of 12.4%.Based on different types of strokes, patients suffering from ischemic stroke constitute 90% of the client base for the market.Competitive Landscape for Stroke Rehabilitation Market PlayersThe overall market is fragmented as stroke rehabilitation centers are required to spread out to maximize the influx of patients. However, there are a few leading players with distributed stroke rehabilitation facilities who have established themselves as a brand in this sector.Recent Developments by the Stroke Rehabilitation Industry ParticipantsIn February 2021, the European Commission approved Sanofi's Plavix to be administered in conjunction with aspirin for adult patients who have a risk of mild or transient ischemic attack within 24 hours of occurrence. This new indication allows for long-term single antiplatelet therapy to follow a 21-day course of treatment and research involving over 10,000 patients has demonstrated that taking aspirin and clopidogrel together within 24 hours reduces the risk of a stroke more effectively than aspirin alone.In April 2023, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved iSchemaView, Incorporation's Rapid NCCT Stroke technology. iSchemaView is an AI-powered medical technology firm and its medical gadget is approved for the detection of suspected cerebral bleeding among other conditions.Growth Drivers for Stroke Rehabilitation MarketRising Stroke Incidence: The need for efficient rehabilitation solutions is being driven by the rising incidence of stroke brought on by aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and risk factors including diabetes and hypertension.Advancements in Rehabilitation Technologies: Innovations such as robotic-assisted therapy, virtual reality (VR), and brain-computer interfaces are enhancing recovery outcomes, fueling market growth.Expanding Home-Based Rehabilitation:Access to stroke rehabilitation treatments is expanding due to a growing desire for home healthcare, which is aided by telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies.Government and Insurance Support: Favorable healthcare policies, reimbursement programs, and initiatives promoting stroke recovery and rehabilitation are contributing to market expansion.Multidisciplinary Rehabilitation Approaches:Demand is being driven by the growing use of comprehensive rehabilitation techniques, such as speech, occupational, and physical therapy, which are increasing patient outcomes.Rising Awareness and Early Intervention: Greater awareness of post-stroke rehabilitation importance, along with improved acute stroke management, is encouraging early and effective rehabilitation efforts.Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics: Through better patient assessments, personalized treatment plans, and progress tracking, the use of AI and data-driven tools in rehabilitation is increasing the efficacy and efficiency of stroke rehabilitation programs.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9625 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ambulance cot market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (emergency cots, transport cots), technology (manual cots, pneumatic cots, electric cots), and end user (EMS service providers, hospitals, ambulatory service centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Stroke Post Processing Software Market : The stroke post-processing software market is rapidly expanding, driven by the growing integration of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in healthcare. As hospitals and clinics increasingly adopt AI-powered solutions for faster and more accurate stroke diagnosis, demand for these tools continues to surge. Additionally, the shift toward mobile and tablet-based software is enhancing accessibility, enabling real-time analysis and decision-making for stroke management. With healthcare providers prioritizing efficiency and precision in patient care, innovative software solutions are playing a critical role in improving outcomes and streamlining workflows. Neuro Critical Care Market : Advancements in self-care medical devices, including wearable technology and sensor integration, are driving market growth by enabling accurate, real-time health monitoring for conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. 