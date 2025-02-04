Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Poised for Growth, Projected to Reach USD 7.96 Billion by 2035 | FMI

Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Regional Analysis

By 2035, USA biobased propylene glycol industry growing at a 6.0% CAGR, driven by rising demand for sustainable formulations in personal care.

The global biobased propylene glycol market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly chemicals across various industries. With a projected CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2035, the market is expected to expand significantly, reaching a valuation of USD 7,956.5 million by 2035, up from USD 4,533.0 million in 2023.This growth is fueled by rising regulatory support for bio-based products, increasing adoption in pharmaceuticals, personal care, and automotive applications, and a growing consumer preference for environmentally friendly alternatives to petroleum-based glycols. Biobased propylene glycol, derived from renewable sources such as plant-based glycerin, offers a greener substitute for petroleum-derived propylene glycol. With increasing regulatory support, advancements in bio-refining technologies, and growing consumer preference for sustainable products, the market is expected to witness substantial expansion over the coming years.The demand for biobased propylene glycol is primarily driven by its extensive applications across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, and automotive. The growing adoption of eco-friendly chemicals in industrial applications and strict environmental policies are further accelerating market growth.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡• Regulatory Support and Sustainability Initiatives: Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing policies to encourage the use of biobased products. Stricter environmental regulations on carbon emissions and sustainability goals set by corporations have led to a surge in demand for biobased propylene glycol.• Growing Consumer Awareness: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly and biodegradable products, particularly in personal care, cosmetics, and food industries. Biobased propylene glycol, being non-toxic and environmentally friendly, aligns with this trend.• Advancements in Bio-Refining Technologies: Technological innovations in bio-refining have improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of producing biobased propylene glycol, making it a competitive alternative to petroleum-derived options.• Expanding Applications Across Industries: Biobased propylene glycol is gaining traction across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals (as a carrier in drug formulations), food & beverages (as a food additive and humectant), and automotive (as an antifreeze component).• Volatility in Crude Oil Prices: Fluctuating crude oil prices have encouraged industries to seek sustainable and cost-effective alternatives. Biobased propylene glycol, derived from renewable sources, provides a stable pricing structure and reduces dependence on fossil fuels.

• Biobased propylene glycol market is expanding rapidly, driven by sustainability initiatives and regulatory support.
• Consumer demand for eco-friendly products is increasing, particularly in personal care, cosmetics, and food industries.
• Advancements in bio-refining technologies are enhancing production efficiency and cost competitiveness.
• Major players like BASF, ADM, and Dow are investing in R&D and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.
• Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, fueled by industrial expansion and sustainability awareness."The biobased propylene glycol market is set for robust growth, propelled by the global shift towards sustainability. With regulatory backing, technological advancements, and increasing consumer awareness, the market is well-positioned for long-term expansion. Companies that invest in innovation and strategic collaborations will gain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving landscape." says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). With regulatory backing, technological advancements, and increasing consumer awareness, the market is well-positioned for long-term expansion. Companies that invest in innovation and strategic collaborations will gain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving landscape." says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤The biobased propylene glycol market is characterized by intense competition, with key players focusing on expanding production capacities, strategic collaborations, and new product innovations. Major market participants include:• 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝• 𝐃𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐧𝐜.• 𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐅 𝐒𝐄• 𝐀𝐃𝐌 (𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝)• 𝐋𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬• 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧• 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐬𝐨𝐥 𝐒.𝐀.• 𝐒𝐊 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥• 𝐏&𝐆 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬• 𝐆𝐋𝐎𝐁𝐀𝐋 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩These companies are investing in R&D activities to develop cost-effective and high-performance biobased propylene glycol solutions. By Source:In terms of Sources, the industry is divided into Corn-Based, Sugarcane-Based, Soy-Based, and Others.By Application:In terms of Application, the industry is divided into Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), Personal Care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Automotive and Industrial Coolants, Adhesives and Sealants, Deicing Fluids, and Others. 